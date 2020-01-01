Where are you going?
Malaysia

Collected by Melissa U
Siti Khadijah Market

Jalan Buluh Kubu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Bandar Kota Bharu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia
I'm generally more of a details guy, but now and again there's a place for a high-level, 30,000 foot view of a place (and cheesy sociology jargon). Kota Bharu's massive central market is not for the feint of heart - or the vegetarian. The central...
Romantic Beach

Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Masjid Selat

Jalan Kampung Hulu, Kampung Dua, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia
My travel companion wasn’t incredibly excited about our hike out to the island’s floating mosque. I’m not sure why; there’s nothing quite as enjoyable as a 12km hike when you’re weighed down by a couple hundred pounds of camera gear. Interesting...
Taman Melawati

Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia
The Night Market (or "Pasar Malam" in Malay) can be found at various places throughout K.L. and Malaysia. It's an open-air market which starts around 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. You can find a variety of things for sale. From fresh meat and...
