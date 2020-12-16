Where are you going?
Making the Most of Marseille

Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
La Maison Du Pastis

108 Quai du Port, 13002 Marseille, France
It isn’t wine or cocktails that mark happy hour for locals in Marseille but Pastis, the anise-flavored drink of choice first commercialized by Paul Ricard during the prohibition of absinthe. Ricard’s recipe and formula– star anise, licorice root;...
Marseille

Marseille, France
There’s a reason the French Mediterranean coast has such enviable weather – the climate is largely influenced by the mistral, a sharp and dry Provençal wind that typically blows from the north or northwest and can reach speeds of up to 60 miles an...
Grand Hotel Beauvau Marseille Vieux Port

4 Rue Beauvau, 13001 Marseille, France
Despite a recent overhaul, this 19th century hotel and former artist hangout in Marseille has retained not only its classic charms – antique furnishings and Provençal fabrics in each of the beautifully-appointed 73 rooms – but its inimitable views...
Parc national des Calanques

Bât A4, Parc Valad, Impasse Paradou, 13009 Marseille, France
While Marseille is now home to several spectacular museums and a burgeoning dining scene, the bulk of your visit should be spent by the sea. As of last year, Les Calanques- limestone sea cliffs and Fjord-like inlets - are considered a national...
