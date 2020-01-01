Major Food Envy
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
Food delights that will make your mouth water and wish you could have a bite right now.
272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea
Postcards from abroad just aren't as evocative if they don't have the foreign stamp and postmark...So, before our departure from Korea, my wife wanted to make sure to send a few from the airport post office. We went up to the fourth floor in the...
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
65 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
The melodious invitations of “irasshaimase” (“welcome”) from all the staff at Ippudo NY as I walked into the restaurant quickly transported me back to Japan although I must admit it seemed to me slightly dissonant, almost...
Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy
This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...
825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
A primo sourcing grounds for picnic provisions or a casual cafe meal, Publican Quality Meats is the latest food enterprise by the never-miss restaurant team behind Avec, Publican, and Big Star. Billed as a contemporary American butcher shop, its...
7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Guatemala
Like arepas in South America and gorditas in Mexico, pupusas are made of corn dough. In Central America, the dry corn for pupusa dough is soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the tough outer skin and preserve the nutrients in the kernels. In...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
Hold forth with the French about coffee and you'll quickly understand its purpose. It's not meant to be consumed leisurely but rather serves to clean the palate after a hearty meal. They think of it as a digestif which they tend to down in one...
541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled...
Cheoksanyangjimal-gil, Nohak-dong, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
"Mak-guk-su' are hearty Korean buckwheat noodles--the rustic cousins of Japanese 'soba' across the sea...The port city of Sokcho is famous for its seafood, but just a few miles inland, in the village district of I-mok-ri, cold and spicy...
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings are delicious. That's not much of a secret. But snacking on dumplings in one of the world's busiest and most atmospheric night markets? That's an entirely different experience. Namdaeumun Night Market, located smack dab in the heart of ...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, USA
Melt Bar & Grilled is the sort of place you go when you want to spoil, stuff, and gorge yourself. Case in point - the monstrous behemoth you see before you. I'm not going to lie to you; this monstrosity was every bit as delicious as it looks. This...
Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Caferağa Mahallesi, Güneşli Bahçe Sk. No:43, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
One day, I dragged my travel companions—a German, a Turk, and two New Yorkers—to Kadıköy, a neighborhood on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, to dine at Çiya. Everyone was cranky and hungry by the time we found it, but I...
Santa Korda Kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At La Cuchara de San Telmo, on the corner of the plaza Valle Lersundi in San Sebastian, the specialties were hot pintxos, quickly prepared to order--from the menu or the specials board, or by pointing to what your neighbor was eating. This was one...
4215 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43228, USA
On Sullivant Ave, you'll find a diverse selection of Latin foods, including tortas, pupusas, arepas, and ceviche. Unexpectedly, the fare has been fresh, vibrant, rich, and flavorful almost everywhere I've tried! I've been researching the growing...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
1101 W 1st Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212, USA
There is an art to making good coffee, and it starts with the best beans. Luck Bros' never lets me down when I'm looking to appreciate a good cappuccino. Plus the wonderful designs baristas make in to the foam always pick me up. Leaves (like the...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
