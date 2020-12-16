Maine and New Brunswick
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
My roots on my father's side...French and English, field and forest...
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
Saint-Basile, Edmundston, NB E7C 1H5, Canada
The summer after my father died, I took my mother up to Northern Maine, where he was born, so that we could scatter his ashes there. Oddly enough, we had had plans that year to up there anyway, before my father became ill. Strange, how the reasons...
Dexter, ME 04930, USA
Before a summer sunrise, Lake Wassookeag, Maine. People who live around here say that in the winter and spring, you can hear the lake freeze and thaw. No chance of that on a mid-summer morning, but what a thought--the sound, creaking and groaning,...
Corinna, ME 04928, USA
A few years ago, my wife and I escaped the Arizona summer by going up to Maine: cool forests, lakes with bugs, potato fields--the landscape where my father spent his childhood... On a country road we came across this farmhouse--no longer in the...
Fort Kent, ME 04743, USA
"Are we there yet?" Yes. From Florida up to the Canadian border in northern Maine--you can't go any further than this.
