Maine
Collected by Jessika Mathurin
List View
Map View
Save Place
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
Save Place
608 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Green Elephant sources its ingredients as locally as possible and serves Asian standards such as stir-fry, spring rolls, and dumplings. The twist is that tasty soy meat will satisfy the carnivores in the group. Flavors of "duck" in mushroom sauce,...
Save Place
593 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Vinland claims to be "the first restaurant in the world to serve 100% local, organic food," and the owners certainly have a strong commitment to the food revolution and to bringing back sustainability into our food system. The dishes on the menu...
Save Place
555 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The award-winning Five Fifty-Five is consistently on the top lists of food writers. Chef Steve Carry has over ten successful years on the Portland dining scene. Contemporary New England cuisine is paired with a superb wine list for a winning...
Save Place
195 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The power of smell is an amazing sense. Something as simple as mint or lavender can transport you to another time, another place. So it was with the owner of this lovely shop. Mint tea brought Sarah to a place where she wanted to share with others...
Save Place
11 Free St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The juice scene has definitely had a boost of late and Roost House of Juice is a welcome addition. Their juice combos come with a sense of humor, which only adds to the feeling of wellbeing when you drink one. Try the Regulator, Raise Your GPA, or...
Save Place
4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie...
Save Place
235 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I love stores that have a well edited collection of clothing and accessories for men and women, so you can shop for both in one location if you like the aesthetic. Such was Portland Dry Goods. Clean lines, beautiful fabrics, and quality...
Save Place
101 York St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Locally sourced, authentic Mexican fare is the basis of this wonderful eating experience. I was lucky to arrive on Tamale Tuesday and was rewarded with one of the last delicious bundles in the house. Colorful flowers, retro oilcloth tables, and...
Save Place
250 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Enter this gastropub on the waterfront of Portland and see what's brewing, fermenting, or distilling in the shiny metal tanks behind the bar. Polished copper lines the bar. Metal rings from the wooden casks give a warm glow on the ceiling. The...
Save Place
35 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This family-run shop manages to carry products from more than 450 Maine artists and businesses—from hot sauce and small-batch jams to candles and birdhouses and hand-knitted goods. Take home some Maine flavor with a red wooden lobster pull toy or...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever