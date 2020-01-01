Where are you going?
Maine

Collected by Dennis Lindenau
Acadia National Park

Maine, USA
A certain amount of dedication is required to see the sunrise. You have to commit to getting up early, then fight the urge to hit snooze when "go time" comes around. You drag yourself out of bed and to the prime sunrise watching spot - in this...
Goose Rocks Beach

Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
Fisherman's Catch Restaurant

134 Harbor Rd, Wells, ME 04090, USA
"Fisherman's Catch is a little, kitschy spot on the marsh, off the beaten track on the way to Wells Harbor, Maine," says Clark Frasier, Chef of Arrows Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine, and of M.C. Spiedo in Boston. "Lobsters are pulled out of the...
Portland Head Light

12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
Old Port

Old Port, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Portland, Maine is one of the oldest cities in the United States and the Old Port is where it shows. The waterfront in the Old Port continues to be a working waterfront with ferries, fishing boats, and lobster boats coming and going daily. This...
Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Local is the operative word in the Portland, Maine food scene. Ask a waiter what Atlantic Day-Boat halibut is exactly, and he'll spin a story about the local captain who pulls in with the day's catch. At the height of summer, it seems that every...
Bull Feeney's

375 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
For a fun night out in Portland there is no better place than Bull Feeney's. Quality live music (multiple stages), great local beer, and lots of room make this a great place to take in the Portland nightlife. Friday's and Saturday's during the...
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Since opening in 2007 with 128 acres and 3,600 feet of tidal shorefront, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens has grown to a whopping 295 acres. Equal parts masterful and magical, the gardens comprise formal plantings and themed gardens, woodland...
Vinland

593 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Vinland claims to be "the first restaurant in the world to serve 100% local, organic food," and the owners certainly have a strong commitment to the food revolution and to bringing back sustainability into our food system. The dishes on the menu...
Miyake

468 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
In a very short time, Miyake established itself as the go-to spot for true sushi lovers. An ever-changing menu is based on the freshest fish from around the globe, with a heavy emphasis on the best in local ingredients. It is a favorite spot with...
Five Fifty—Five

555 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The award-winning Five Fifty-Five is consistently on the top lists of food writers. Chef Steve Carry has over ten successful years on the Portland dining scene. Contemporary New England cuisine is paired with a superb wine list for a winning...
