Collected by Danika Tanzini
134 Harbor Rd, Wells, ME 04090, USA
"Fisherman's Catch is a little, kitschy spot on the marsh, off the beaten track on the way to Wells Harbor, Maine," says Clark Frasier, Chef of Arrows Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine, and of M.C. Spiedo in Boston. "Lobsters are pulled out of the...
Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA
Cape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration....
