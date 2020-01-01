MAIN Trip
Collected by Nita Luidens
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
2695 US-1, Sullivan, ME 04664, USA
We rolled up to Aquaterra Adventures for our fourth kayaking trip in a week. Despite all of our previous experience, we weren't sure what to expect at a kayaking outfitter that largely caters to tourists. Our guide, Mark, greeted us with the good...
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
14 The Field, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, USA
We had spent the previous seven days making our way up the coast of Maine, staying at rather basic, budget friendly accommodations. The final stop of our Maine road trip was to be the most popular, the most crowded, the most anticipated: Bar...
Maine, USA
A certain amount of dedication is required to see the sunrise. You have to commit to getting up early, then fight the urge to hit snooze when "go time" comes around. You drag yourself out of bed and to the prime sunrise watching spot - in this...
Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108, USA
You really can't experience Portland without experiencing the islands of Casco Bay. The bay is everything to the city. It drives the fishing industry, the tourism industry, and most of the local fun. A ferry service leaving off Commercial Street...
