Collected by Sandy Sambito
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Sol, Madrid, Spain
Spain's streets are alive with the sound of music, and nowhere more than Madrid. This enchanting harpist can be typically be found on the street connecting Sol to Opera, but fret not if you don't find her - our streets are packed with talented...
Known for their Andalusian-style trout and asparagus, La Trucha tapas keep the locals coming back for more. The food is excellent (their omelet is absolutely amazing) and the place is always crowded with both locals and tourists, a good sign!
Plaza de Sta. Ana, 15, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life. Instead of...
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and...
Puerta del Sol, Madrid, Spain
To start your new year off right, look no further than the heart of Spain, Kilometer 0, in the Puerta del Sol (Door of the Sun). The tree (this year sponsored by the national lottery) will be lit, and December 30 is when the locals come out, 12...
Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain
The landscape of Plaza Mayor's artists—performers and painters—is ever-changing. New life is breathed into the corners by dancing goats, mimes, pianists, and the occasional traveling circus, but you can count on one thing: Madari will be there,...
Carrera de S. Jerónimo, 28014 Madrid, Spain
There are a few magical moments between when the lights blink to life above your head, and the sun sets below the horizon, when it seems that Madrid is lit spherically. In the Winter, this is usually between 17:30 (don't forget we're on the 24...
