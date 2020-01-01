Madrid
Collected by C
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Calle de Echegaray, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
They say Hemingway used to drink at La Venencia. If that’s true, you wouldn’t know it: there are no photos of Don Ernesto on its walls, no placards identifying Papa’s favorite table. La Venencia isn’t the kind of establishment to talk about its...
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Calle Fuencarral, 49, 28043 Madrid, Spain
Orio is a great place to grab a glass of wine after strolling Fuencarral. The staff is exceptionally cheerful and most speak English. Marcos the manager always seems to be there, and he makes it a point of charming each and every customer. Let him...
Glorieta Sar Don Juan de Borbon y Battermberg, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's largest park, named after King Juan Carlos I, is a short metro ride from downtown, but from the moment you leave the station you feel as though you've been transported to a faraway land of fairy tales. Giant sculptures decorate the...
Over the last several years, Madrid's river redevelopment has really come together. What used to be sludgy is now sparkling, with walkways and bridges intertwined along the river, with kids playing, people jogging and chatting. A great place to...
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Plaza de Matute, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Like walking into an eclectic antique store come to life, El Imperfecto is a melting pot of styles. But one thing is always consistent: the mojitos. El Mojito Imperfecto (different from the regular mojitos) is proclaimed the best in Madrid. When...
Calle de Fuencarral, 122, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Like a moth to the flame, I was drawn to Kling while walking towards Sol. Hipster chic, preppy, and sexy intermingle seamlessly in the store, which is centered around a non-functioning antique popcorn machine. Everything about this place is sleek...
Calle de la Princesa, 64, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Calzedonia is the name in luxe leggings in Madrid at the moment, and there’s no questioning why. Faux snake skin sits on the shelf next to metal studs, delicate lace, polka dots, and an assortment of daring fashions. An easily packed souvenir,...
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Calle de Goya, 87, 28001 Madrid, Spain
The high end department chain, El Corte Ingles carries all essentials and is a one stop shop for any items forgotten at home. Everyone in Spain knows El Corte Ingles to be a bit pricy, but with good reason: the staff, selection and hours of...
Calle Serrano, 61, 28006 Madrid, Spain
The ABC mall on Calle Serrano is a wonderfully social commercial center that sees flocks of Madrileños every day. Whether it’s to have a “quick” (no such thing in Spain!) cup of coffee or lunch at the delicious Viena Capellanes, the downtown...
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
