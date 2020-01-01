madrid
Collected by Joan Ensminger
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Save Place
Plaza Cánovas del Castillo, 4, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Renowned chef Paco Roncero re-interprets everyday Spanish food without crossing the line into pretentiousness at Estado Puro; here, flavor matters more than presentation and dishes are perfectly portioned. Patatas bravas, fried potatoes spiked...
Save Place
Known for their Andalusian-style trout and asparagus, La Trucha tapas keep the locals coming back for more. The food is excellent (their omelet is absolutely amazing) and the place is always crowded with both locals and tourists, a good sign!
Save Place
Calle del León, 12, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Cheese connoisseurs, welcome to heaven. Casa Gonzalez has been serving up the widest selection of queso (cheese) with an authentic flair for years. The wine list does not disappoint and somehow the service is always smiling, even when the bar is...
Save Place
Calle Gran Vía, 72, 28013 Madrid, Spain
The Museum of Ham, Museo del Jamon has a hold on the heart of Madrid. The excellent prices, large spaces, and convenient hours of operation mean that the Museo is nearly always packed after working hours. Feel like a local, and push your way to...
Save Place
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Plaza Mayor, 30, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Bathed in Christmas lights, the Casa Yustas beckons many a window shopper. The men’s hats alone are worth the venture into the store, but the surprises don’t stop there, from every corner a new and beautiful piece of art seems to jump out at you....
Save Place
Puerta del Sol, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
What is more romantic than an intricate and well-used Spanish fan? Fans are a highly personal item, and like perfume, one should only use the best they can find (or so my mother always said). For the royal minded there is only one choice, Casa de...
Save Place
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Save Place
Plaza de la Independencia, 4, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Easy to find and hard to leave, Ramses is modern but ultra comfortable. They managed to create a completely differente atmosphere in each room—from romantic dining to a bubbly champagne bar—but the outdoor lounge was my favorite. When traveling I...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever