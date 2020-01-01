Where are you going?
Madrid

Collected by Thamer
Chocolatería San Ginés

Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Founded in 1894 and set in the center of Madrid, not far from Puerta del Sol, San Ginés is a local favorite and a don’t-miss stop during any visit to the capital. No excuses; it never closes. Pasadizo de San Ginés 5, Madrid, 34/91-365- 6546 This...
Circulo de Bellas Artes

Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Puerta del Sol

28013 Madrid, Spain
Literally the heart of Madrid, Puerta del Sol was originally and east-facing gate to the city and today serves as a bustling transportation hub, with all roads fanning out from from it like rays of the sun. Look for the kilometre zero (Km. O)...
Almudena Cathedral

Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Madrid

Madrid, Spain
In my travels, I've found no place better to view art than on the streets of Madrid. I don't mean the museums, although they're worth a visit, but rather, the graffiti and other street paintings. I'm not sure whether these would qualify as murals...
Palacio de Cristal

Paseo de Cuba, 4, 28009 Madrid, Spain
No matter what the season, it's worthwhile to wander through the exquisite Retiro Park when you're in Madrid. Here you can find a tranquil escape from crowded streets and museums. The unrivaled architecture of Madrid is echoed here in the...
Real Jardín Botánico de Madrid

Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Parque del Oeste

Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
CaixaForum Madrid

Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Calle Batalla de Belchite

Calle de Juana Doña, 28045 Madrid, Spain
This building, which looks run-down but I think is still used for something, is close to the Legaszpi Metro station. It has something of a prison motif about it, with some children thrown in for good measure. From what I'm told it was once a...
