Madrid 2015-16 NY
Collected by Kemal Hanoglu
Calle de Ruiz de Alarcón, 23, 28014 Madrid, Spain
I spotted this beautiful residential building while walking from the Prado Museum to Parque Buen Retiro in Madrid one morning. Were the residents recovering from a late night tapas crawl or were they up enjoying a cafe con leche?
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain
The landscape of Plaza Mayor's artists—performers and painters—is ever-changing. New life is breathed into the corners by dancing goats, mimes, pianists, and the occasional traveling circus, but you can count on one thing: Madari will be there,...
Sol, Madrid, Spain
Spain's streets are alive with the sound of music, and nowhere more than Madrid. This enchanting harpist can be typically be found on the street connecting Sol to Opera, but fret not if you don't find her - our streets are packed with talented...
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Calle de la Cruz, 14, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Plaza Cánovas del Castillo, 4, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Renowned chef Paco Roncero re-interprets everyday Spanish food without crossing the line into pretentiousness at Estado Puro; here, flavor matters more than presentation and dishes are perfectly portioned. Patatas bravas, fried potatoes spiked...
C. de la Princesa, 27, 28008 Madrid, Spain
I don't know how many Starbucks there are in Madrid, but I'm guessing around 50 or so. I walked into the one in the photo yesterday (not 100% sure the address is correct), looked at the menu and the prices and walked straight out. Don't get me...
Plaza de San Ildefonso, 9, 28004 Madrid, Spain
La Bicicleta is a fun and funky coffee shop, with a hipster meets digital nomad vibe. The perfect place to plug in and send a few emails to friends and family back home, write postcards or watch the world on wheels. A Bicycle cafe and workspace,...
Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in...
