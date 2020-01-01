Madrid
Collected by Patrick Billings
Madrid is the pre-cursor to Munich for our 2013 European Trip
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Known for their Andalusian-style trout and asparagus, La Trucha tapas keep the locals coming back for more. The food is excellent (their omelet is absolutely amazing) and the place is always crowded with both locals and tourists, a good sign!
Calle de las Infantas, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
My local friend took me to El Tigre at the tail end of a night bar hopping in Madrid. Apparently when you order a beer they also give you a huge serving of tapas! We got there late and they were extra generous. It wasnt incredibly tasty but it was...
Gran Vía, Madrid, Spain
(first of all ignore the address because that isn't it but the only option that I get) This small cafe is close to the metro stop Islas Filipinas and is my new favorite breakfast stop - two and a half euros for a cafe con leche, churros and a...
Calle de la Cruz, 14, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in...
Plaza Cánovas del Castillo, 4, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Renowned chef Paco Roncero re-interprets everyday Spanish food without crossing the line into pretentiousness at Estado Puro; here, flavor matters more than presentation and dishes are perfectly portioned. Patatas bravas, fried potatoes spiked...
Plaza de Sta. Ana, 28012 Madrid, Spain
The beautiful blue roof of the ME Madrid glows down the rainy side street, just off the Plaza Santa Ana. This area is ground zero for great Tapas bars.
Madrid, Spain
Iberico ham is everywhere (and in almost everything) in Spain. It's dense, salty and silky and these tiny bocadillos are best eaten standing up at an outside table and accompanied by a glass of Sangria. Have two. They're small.
Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain
The landscape of Plaza Mayor's artists—performers and painters—is ever-changing. New life is breathed into the corners by dancing goats, mimes, pianists, and the occasional traveling circus, but you can count on one thing: Madari will be there,...
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and...
Plaza de la Independencia, 4, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Easy to find and hard to leave, Ramses is modern but ultra comfortable. They managed to create a completely differente atmosphere in each room—from romantic dining to a bubbly champagne bar—but the outdoor lounge was my favorite. When traveling I...
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
This has got to be my favorite train in the Madrid train museum - its so retro yet also looks futuristic.
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Retiro, Madrid, Spain
The biggest park in the Spanish capital, Retiro is a great destination where you could spend the better part of your day. There is lots to do including renting a boat and rowing around the place. The park has lots of green areas where you can have...
Paseo de la Castellana, 40, 28046 Madrid, Spain
On this road, next to a permanent sculpture exhibition under an over pass (ugly modern art in my opinion), you can find a few really nice bars and restaurants. The Spanish nachos were delightfully spicy and the beer was even better!
Plaza de San Miguel, s/n, 28005 Madrid, Spain
I went by the san miguel market for a quick look around but that quick looked dragged on, especially when I found this one stand that sold different ports and sherries. This particular one was a kind of vermouth that reminded me of noilly prat...
Over the last several years, Madrid's river redevelopment has really come together. What used to be sludgy is now sparkling, with walkways and bridges intertwined along the river, with kids playing, people jogging and chatting. A great place to...
Calle Badajoz, 31, 28931 Móstoles, Madrid, Spain
Calle de Velázquez, 136, 28006 Madrid, Spain
After arriving in Madrid and dropping the bag off at my daughter's, it was time for food and I was beyond hungry so we went to the closest place - a store called VIPS which was located just around the corner. Its a nice little store and in the...
Calle Alfolí, 11, 28280 Madrid, Spain
Tapas in Madrid are usually eaten before lunch, at “vermut” or “aperitivo” time. This can be done before lunch or after work. Apart from eating the Madrid tapas and drinking sangria or beer, these bars are a good place to watch football games and...
