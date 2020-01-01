Madrid
Collected by Ana Hernandez
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle de Claudio Coello, 67, 28001 Madrid, Spain
The Hotel Único isn’t fooling around. For all the pops of color and geometric modern sculptures scattered throughout, the cutting-edge technology in rooms, extensive book and DVD library, and whimsical cocktails and creative takes on Spanish...
Save Place
Calle de Mejía Lequerica, 8, 28004 Madrid, Spain
It’s not that newer is necessarily better—Antonio Obrador, the hotelier and designer of famously luxurious retreats like Mallorca’s Cap Rocat, would hardly choose a neoclassical, turn-of-the-century palacio for his latest project, were that the...
Save Place
Calle Marqués de Valdeiglesias, 1, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Lobbies are for amateurs. Let the unimaginative chain stays and the lemmings of the luxury hotel industry have their check-in desks, their cavernous foyers, their impersonal seating areas awkwardly arranged throughout the front rooms. The...
Save Place
Calle Álvarez de Baena, 4, 28006 Madrid, Spain
One of the most traditional restaurants in Madrid with lovely, attentive waitstaff, and ambiance that is reminiscent of old Madrid. Heavy curtains pulled to the side reveal massive oil paintings next to ornate gold carved light posts which stud...
Save Place
NH Eurobuilding, Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
Madrid born and bred, DiverXO's owner David Muñoz, has taken the food scene by storm. His schooling in Asian cuisine melds with his Spanish roots and has given birth to fusion food from the artist’s soul. It's not uncommon to see...
Save Place
Calle de Alcalá, 15, 28014 Madrid, Spain
I just love going to The Casino, every time I walk through the doors, I can’t help but feel that I am a character in Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, except I’m not. I am in a private rooftop club in downtown Madrid, and that’s even more...
Save Place
Calle Ferraz, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
The only bad thing about Club Allard is that you could walk right by it without noticing. This clandestine restaurant is not one of the flashiest from the outside, but prepare to be blown away before the end of the night. Everything about the...
Save Place
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Save Place
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Save Place
Plaza de Sta. Ana, 15, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life. Instead of...
Save Place
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever