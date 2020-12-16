Made in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Shopaholics will love innovative concept malls and department stores, but don't miss out on homegrown brands that can't be found anywhere else.
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Iconic grand scale shopping mall has over 230 stores from the mid-tier to the luxury brands of fashion and beauty including two department stores, a supermarket and a wide variety of food options. It is right above the Causeway bay MTR so it...
Percival St, Hong Kong
Stocking international brands and beauty products at discount prices, Sasa is a saving grace if you've forgotten to pack beauty products with you. It's even better for stocking up on your favorite items to take home, for their prices are lower...
18號 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists. K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community...
500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Located between other shopping destinations Times Square and Sogo in Causeway Bay is Hysan Place, a relatively new addition to the city's mallscape. Here, you can peruse the latest tech offerings at Hong Kong's second Apple Store, choose a new...
48 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
No, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos....
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 555號HK 香港島, 15
Located in the heart of Causeway Bay, near Hong Kong's busiest intersection and street crossing, Sogo is easily Hong Kong's go-to department store. Around since 1985, Sogo is a Japanese-style department store that sells everything from luxury...
