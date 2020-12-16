Made In Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a hub for creatives, birthplace to artisans who craft everything from jewelry to chocolate to perfume. Even the grilled cheese here is epic. Want to spend the night in an Airstream? Comb through a flea market while eating a locally sourced cantaloupe and tarragon popsicle? You can do it in Brooklyn. It's not easy to narrow down the city's must-see makers, but here are a few of our favorite movers and shakers.
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
Summers in New York City can best be described as "womb-y:" breathing, pulsing, enveloping your entire being. It's as if the air is subliminating around you, gelatinous heat and water that is impossible to escape. Whether waiting underground for...
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
It is really hard to walk past a cute bakery like Ovenly without going in. Pretty decor plus shelves and glass jars filled with homemade treats just catch my curiosity everytime. Plus, there is something very comforting about biting into a scone...
For year Brooklyn has been known for its great Graffiti scene. In the last year, the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, is becoming more and more hectic and familiar for its up and coming graffiti scene all over. Bushwick, which is mostly known...
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
Whether you opt for black bottom oatmeal (chocolate crunch heaven) or salted caramel apple, Four and Twenty Blackbirds is a place your inner food critic will never forget. A sliver of a store with a few communal tables, the shop has only one oven...
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
This is the Check Yo Self cocktail at Extra Fancy in Brooklyn. Don't let the name of the bar fool you. They got it from the side of some condiment bottle. This drink, however, is wonderfully hand-crafted and a full of deep flavor. It’s a mix of...
