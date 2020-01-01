Where are you going?
Mad for Museums

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I like unique museums - a great place to visit during cold or rainy weather.
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA)

151 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
It had been a long wait for modern art lovers, but after a three-year closure and a $305 million renovation and expansion, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) reopened in May 2016, and was it ever worth the wait. A new 10-story...
De Young Museum

50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The de Young Museum, with its perforated copper facade and spiraling tower in the center of Golden Gate Park, is as dramatic outside as it is inside. Follow the widening crack in the sidewalk into the atrium. It's an Andy Goldsworthy–created...
King Sejong Story Museum (커피빈코리아 광화문점)

14 Jong-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Expecting a stuffy museum, I found the King Sejong Story was a pleasant surprise. This monument in the center of Seoul, housed underneath one of the hippest areas, is worth a look. No amount of rambling can present how great King Sejong was for...
British Museum

Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation

79 Rue des Archives, 75003 Paris, France
This tiny museum of Henri Cartier Bresson is a real gem for photography lovers in general and for Henri Cartier Bresson's fans in particular. The foundation is located in Montparnasse (it's not in a central place) and was founded by Cartier's...
Musée d’Orsay

1 Rue de la Légion d'Honneur, 75007 Paris, France
Small enough to get around without being overwhelmed, the Musée d'Orsay is a favorite stop in Paris not just for its size but for its collection of Impressionist, Postimpressionist, and art nouveau art. Perfectly set in the center of the city, on...
San Juan Island

San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
Musée National d'Art Moderne

Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 Paris, France
When in Paris, of course you must visit the Louvre, Musee d'Orsay, and L'Orangerie to see the classics and impressionist masters of Europe. But a trip to France’s capital should not be complete without a stop at the inside out Pompidou modern art...
Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Tired, but determined not to succumb to jet-lag on my first evening in Seoul in almost two decades, I went for a walk in the Bukchon neighborhood...no backpack, no camera--just my iPhone in my pocket. One of the first things that caught my eye was...
Beat Museum

540 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Crazy for Kerouac? Mad for Ginsberg? Head to the Beat Museum in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, where many of the writers, artists, and thinkers you’ll be learning about spent their time drinking and carousing in the 1950s...
Rodin Museum

Paris, France
My wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the...
International Perfume Museum

Grasse, France is the perfume capital of the world and home to the Musée International de la Parfumerie. This museum opened in 1989 and shows the history and evolution of fragrance and perfume techniques starting with the ancient Egyptians....
Newseum

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
The Newseum is an interactive, ever-evolving tribute to our First Amendment freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition. Powerful exhibits such as eight sections of the Berlin Wall (the largest display outside Germany) provide...
Musée du Cluny

28 Rue du Sommerard, 75005 Paris, France
The Cluny Museum, located in the 5th arrondissement, is one of my favorite museums in Paris. It was formerly the town house (hôtel) of the abbots of Cluny, started in 1334. The structure was rebuilt by Jacques d'Amboise, abbot of Cluny from...
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.

The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
Museum of Fine Arts, Ghent

Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Art-lovers should not miss the Museum of Fine Arts (Museum voor Schone Kunsten) or MSK, in Ghent, Belgium. This bite-sized museum offers a great overview of of European art, particularly Belgian, from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century....
Shanghai Museum of Glass

685 Changjiang W Rd, Baoshan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The Shanghai Museum of Glass, housed in a former glassmaking factory, features ancient artifacts such as blown-glass hairpins from the Song Dynasty as well as modern glass sculptures by Chinese and international artists, many of them American....
Musée de l'Orangerie

Jardin Tuileries, 75001 Paris, France
Flanked by three Rodin statues, the glass and stone Musee de l'Orangerie is home to paintings by the greatest modernists - Picasso, Monet, Cezanne... There are only two floors in this white-walled museum. The second floor consists of two oval...
CuriOdyssey

CuriOdyssey, an experiential museum and wildlife center, is a local treasure. With a passion for environmental education and conservation, CuriOdyssey's designers have developed creative, hands-on exhibits for kids of all ages. Set your family...
San Francisco Art Institute

800 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Be surprised by the beauty of Diego Rivera's murals up close, at the San Francisco Art Institute on Chestnut Street. This private art school was founded by Ansel Adam's and the work by Rivera can be found in the wall of the 'main gallery' once...
