Mad for Macarons
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The world seems to be mad for these tiny little bites of sugar. You can find them in every color and just about every flavor around the world.
Save Place
Via Roma, 1r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Piazza della Repubblica in central Florence has three of the city's most historic cafes. Gilli is one of them, and when you walk in, you feel like you are entering a piece of the city's history. The cafe was founded in 1733 but moved to its...
Save Place
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
Save Place
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie. Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in ...
Save Place
437 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
While in line at Chantal Guillon, I overheard a patron say, "There are too many." Yes, there are many macarons in pastel colors lining the glass case and cafe. And, thankfully, you can buy a box of one of each flavor: Persian rose, salted caramel,...
Save Place
780 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 2R5, Canada
If you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine. This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie:...
Save Place
541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled...
Save Place
10 Morton St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Bosie's Tea Parlor is something of an unexpected find. Located on charming brownstone-studded Morton Street in the West Village, it's one part curated tea oasis, one part wild child in its dessert experiments. Skeptics may feel the title of the...
Save Place
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106, USA
If you happen to find yourself in the somewhat swanky neighborhood of Cleveland Heights, be sure to swing by Luna Bakery on Fairmount Boulevard for a quick brunch. Made to order, they have crepes (both sweet and savory), panini, and salads. The...
Save Place
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
Save Place
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 125, Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
First, it was the cupcake craze; now, macarons have made their way to Mexico City. But despite the name of this shop and the confection in which it specializes, don't expect the usual run-of-the-mill flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and pistachio;...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25