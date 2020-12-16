Mad about Macarons
Macarons seem to be all the craze lately, but I think for good reason. These little pastries that are fluffy, crunchy, soft, and flaky all at the same time shine with flavors. One can find good macarons and try unusual flavor combinations not only in Paris, but also in Canada, California, and even Columbus, Ohio.
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
28 Rue de l'Abbé Grégoire, 75006 Paris, France
Delicate macarons are the badge of French confectionery prowess. Master the intricacies of creating billowy baked meringue, creamy fillings, and the perfect crunchy texture at Ferrandi culinary school. Some of France’s top pastry chefs teach a...
16 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Even after six years in Paris, I still find myself overwhelmed by the heaps of flaky pastries and dainty, multi-layer desserts that line bakery windows. These local joints on each block reel in passersby with the potent scent of butter and...
437 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
While in line at Chantal Guillon, I overheard a patron say, "There are too many." Yes, there are many macarons in pastel colors lining the glass case and cafe. And, thankfully, you can buy a box of one of each flavor: Persian rose, salted caramel,...
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
10 Morton St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Bosie's Tea Parlor is something of an unexpected find. Located on charming brownstone-studded Morton Street in the West Village, it's one part curated tea oasis, one part wild child in its dessert experiments. Skeptics may feel the title of the...
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie. Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in ...
780 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 2R5, Canada
If you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine. This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie:...
541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled...
1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
1801 L St #60, Sacramento, CA 95811, USA
I hear about Ginger Elizabeth all the time—a friend's favorite new flavor of macaron or the chocolate gift box received as a birthday gift. When I finally made it here, I was impressed by the beautiful interior, friendly staff, large selection of...
Sanlitun, Chaoyang, China, 100027
A great pit stop from shopping at Sanlitun Village North. Great coffees, cupcakes and macaroons. I however really dig their soups and set lunches of wraps and salads.
602 W Annie St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This shop and bakery is known for it's Macarons and Chocolate Croissants, but stay for the coffee and quaint atmosphere. Soraiya Nagree is the owner and baker, and it was a Parisian infatuation that transformed this engineer into a brilliant...
