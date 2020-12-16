Macau Munchies: Target Dishes and Sights for an Upcoming Visit
Collected by Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
I'm hoping to visit Macau in 2013 - here are some of the things I want to see and eat when I'm there.
St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
People flock to Macau to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's a shame when time at the roulette wheel takes away from exploring what is otherwise a brilliant little colonial-era treasure. Macau's old cobbled streets are brimming with...
Macau
Since moving to Macau 4 months ago, I've been combing the back streets and checking out every little eatery in the area. Veng Kei has the whole family - all 4 generations of them making noodles in the tiny shop and they make the best noodles in...
St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
On the quiet side of Leal Senado (Senado Square), Wander off to the left, (St Paul's Ruins is to the right uphill) and you'll find this hole in the wall local noodle house, right next to a Mahjong stall where the local old folks get together for a...
Macau, Macao
One of Macau's most famous landmarks. The front façade and the grand stone stairs are the only remains of the greatest church in Macau or even in East Asia.
Rua de São Lourenço, Macao
While wandering through the historic Portuguese part of town, I stumbled upon a little park that was seemingly the designated street art area of Macau. Bright colors dominated the walls--contrasting incredibly with the dull and rainy sky. As in a...
Macao荷蘭園二馬路19號R/C
The younger generation of Macanese entrepreneurs have been creating a new café coffee culture in the country. Run by a lovely local Keith - the only European certified barrister in Macau, he shares his passion for coffee, changing the menu...
Taipa, Macao
Early/mid morning walks on this route, pass the Hyatt Regency gives you views of the Macau harbour at the top and should take you no more than 45-60mins at leisure pace. At the end of the trail you could stop in Honolulu café for a local breakfast...
Macao
Almost every local I know shop for their seafood and fresh produce here. The three story building was built in 1936 and its name derived from the red bricks. While nothing fancy, there aren't many markets of this scale and layout in Macau, unlike...
MO Jade Dragon, Level 2, The Shops at The Boulevard City of Dreams, Estr. do Istmo, Macao
We lucked out and got a Private Dining Room that overlooked the kitchen. We watched the chefs prepare dimsum, make noodles while our servers enticed us with all sorts of tea to pair with our meal.
Macao
This odd building sits at the edge of Macau island at the upper floors offer stunning views of the city - best at dusk, where you see the sun setting over the golden Guanyin Goddess of Mercy statue. The interiors are stunning, and one of...
Taipa, Macao
They do the traditional milk tea here very well - a piece de resistance of any cha chaan teng, whether in Hong Kong or Macau. Breads here are freshly baked daily and the sweet smells that emanate from this little shop should lure you in for a...
Largo de Santo Antonio, Macao
Macau is beautiful for walks after dark. With abit of imagination you could almost feel like you're in Portugal- cobbled stones, colonial architecture and lots of cathedrals and churches near Senado Square. Especially if the heat is unbearable, do...
R. da Felicidade, Macao
On the opposite side of Senado square, walk up the little street, the first right street is rua da felicidade, Macau's former red light district - also how the street got its name "Happiness Street" from its former seedy, heady colonial past....
Macao
The A-Ma Temple is a famous Macau landmark, and though it can be crowded at times, it's worth a visit - the temple grounds are beautiful, and the atmosphere is rich. I loved photographing these cards - the red set against candlelight was striking...
