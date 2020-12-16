Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Macau Munchies: Target Dishes and Sights for an Upcoming Visit

Collected by Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
I'm hoping to visit Macau in 2013 - here are some of the things I want to see and eat when I'm there.
Save Place

Sao Jose Road, Barra Point, Macau

St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
People flock to Macau to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's a shame when time at the roulette wheel takes away from exploring what is otherwise a brilliant little colonial-era treasure. Macau's old cobbled streets are brimming with...
More Details >
Save Place

Estabelecimento De Comidas San Veng Kei

Macau
Since moving to Macau 4 months ago, I've been combing the back streets and checking out every little eatery in the area. Veng Kei has the whole family - all 4 generations of them making noodles in the tiny shop and they make the best noodles in...
More Details >
Save Place

Ah Zhi Noodle House

St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
On the quiet side of Leal Senado (Senado Square), Wander off to the left, (St Paul's Ruins is to the right uphill) and you'll find this hole in the wall local noodle house, right next to a Mahjong stall where the local old folks get together for a...
More Details >
Save Place

Ruins of St. Paul's Church

Macau, Macao
One of Macau's most famous landmarks. The front façade and the grand stone stairs are the only remains of the greatest church in Macau or even in East Asia.
More Details >
Save Place

Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral

Rua de São Lourenço, Macao
While wandering through the historic Portuguese part of town, I stumbled upon a little park that was seemingly the designated street art area of Macau. Bright colors dominated the walls--contrasting incredibly with the dull and rainy sky. As in a...
More Details >
Save Place

Single Origin 單品

Macao荷蘭園二馬路19號R/C
The younger generation of Macanese entrepreneurs have been creating a new café coffee culture in the country. Run by a lovely local Keith - the only European certified barrister in Macau, he shares his passion for coffee, changing the menu...
More Details >
Save Place

Foot of Taipa Hiking Trails

Taipa, Macao
Early/mid morning walks on this route, pass the Hyatt Regency gives you views of the Macau harbour at the top and should take you no more than 45-60mins at leisure pace. At the end of the trail you could stop in Honolulu café for a local breakfast...
More Details >
Save Place

Avenida Do Almirante Lacerda / Red Market

Macao
Almost every local I know shop for their seafood and fresh produce here. The three story building was built in 1936 and its name derived from the red bricks. While nothing fancy, there aren't many markets of this scale and layout in Macau, unlike...
More Details >
Save Place

Jade Dragon

MO Jade Dragon, Level 2, The Shops at The Boulevard City of Dreams, Estr. do Istmo, Macao
We lucked out and got a Private Dining Room that overlooked the kitchen. We watched the chefs prepare dimsum, make noodles while our servers enticed us with all sorts of tea to pair with our meal.
More Details >
Save Place

Macau Science Centre

Macao
This odd building sits at the edge of Macau island at the upper floors offer stunning views of the city - best at dusk, where you see the sun setting over the golden Guanyin Goddess of Mercy statue. The interiors are stunning, and one of...
More Details >
Save Place

Wang Gei Cha Chaan Teng

Taipa, Macao
They do the traditional milk tea here very well - a piece de resistance of any cha chaan teng, whether in Hong Kong or Macau. Breads here are freshly baked daily and the sweet smells that emanate from this little shop should lure you in for a...
More Details >
Save Place

St Anthony's Church Macau

Largo de Santo Antonio, Macao
Macau is beautiful for walks after dark. With abit of imagination you could almost feel like you're in Portugal- cobbled stones, colonial architecture and lots of cathedrals and churches near Senado Square. Especially if the heat is unbearable, do...
More Details >
Save Place

Rua da Felicidade

R. da Felicidade, Macao
On the opposite side of Senado square, walk up the little street, the first right street is rua da felicidade, Macau's former red light district - also how the street got its name "Happiness Street" from its former seedy, heady colonial past....
More Details >
Save Place

A-Ma Temple

Macao
The A-Ma Temple is a famous Macau landmark, and though it can be crowded at times, it's worth a visit - the temple grounds are beautiful, and the atmosphere is rich. I loved photographing these cards - the red set against candlelight was striking...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without