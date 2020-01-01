M
Collected by Darlene Vandyke
List View
Map View
Save Place
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Save Place
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
Save Place
Scandinavia
Even though Smögen is said to be one of the most popular fishing towns, a Swedish friend of mine tells me it still feels like a secret, even for them. These beautiful cozy and colorful fishing huts line the pier with a rocky coastline in the...
Save Place
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Save Place
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Save Place
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Save Place
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Hop on a bus in Rotterdam and you'll be transported to the past. Around 1740 about 19 sturdy windmills were built in Kinderdijk outside of Rotterdam. They have been well preserved to the present day and are even listed as a Unesco World Heritage...
Save Place
Voldersgracht, 2611 EV Delft, Netherlands
Not a fan of Amsterdam's chaotic flow of bikes, trams and cars? Nor a fan of its incessant bustle? Well, dear travelers, I'm happy to report that there is a solution. It's called Delft, and it will rock your socks. This small village is pretty...
Save Place
8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands
A friend of mine sent me this image once and have been longing to see Giethoorn ever since. Getting there and seeing it live was just so wonderful. I love to travel and have been to many countries and cities and you cannot really compare them but...
Save Place
Rovaniemi, Finland
If you still believe in Santa, love freezing temperatures and want to reach the Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi is a must. If you like none of that go for the Lappish cuisine that will leave you speechless. A dinner at Nilli's will leave you longing...
Save Place
The area known as King Country on the North Island of New Zealand remains one of the island's least populated areas. Dripping in dense foliage and riddled with a network of underground cave systems, this area was the final holdout of the Māori...
Save Place
You'll have never seen a place more green. Hundreds of shades of it, with waterfalls and babbling brooks. Gleninchaquin is something out of a dream—yet it's the beautiful reality in Southwest Ireland. This family-owned park, overseen by Donal and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever