Lyon's Beloved Bouchons
Collected by Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor
These are some of my favorite little restaurants in Lyon, from my AFAR article "A Food Lover Journeys to Lyon."
Save Place
156 Rue de Créqui, 69003 Lyon, France
This odd-looking blimp is actually a quenelle de brochet, one of the quintessential foods of Lyon. They're big dumplings made out of pike fish, covered in Sauce Nantua, a classic French sauce made with crayfish. Daniel et Denise, owned by an...
Save Place
23 Rue Jean Larrivé, 69003 Lyon, France
Best frites (aka French fries) EVER. They were hand-cut by the 87-year old owner, Madame Giraud. I wrote about her in my AFAR article about Lyon's bouchons. These frites were pure heaven paired with Madame's steak with brown butter. (Yes, I did...
Save Place
12 Rue Pizay, 69001 Lyon, France
These are the proprietors at one of the wonderful bouchons I wrote about for AFAR. They serve the best blood sausage (boudin noir) I've ever eaten. Even if you don't like boudin noir, you should order it - trust me! I love this photo of the...
Save Place
9 Rue Major Martin, 69001 Lyon, France
Yves Rivoiron, the owner of this classic bouchon, is a real character. I had lunch with him for my AFAR story about Lyon Bouchons. This is what he ordered: Tablier de Sapeur (fireman's apron) or fried tripe. It's a bouchon classic. Like many...
Save Place
7 Rue du Garet, 69001 Lyon, France
This is my favorite bouchon interior. Here's what owner Emmanuel Ferra said when I interviewed him for my article in AFAR: “Ah! The decor is very special! We change nothing! Over the years, different bosses added another decoration, and another...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25