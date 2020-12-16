Lyon in a Weekend
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
12 Rue Pizay, 69001 Lyon, France
These are the proprietors at one of the wonderful bouchons I wrote about for AFAR. They serve the best blood sausage (boudin noir) I've ever eaten. Even if you don't like boudin noir, you should order it - trust me! I love this photo of the...
23 Rue Jean Larrivé, 69003 Lyon, France
Best frites (aka French fries) EVER. They were hand-cut by the 87-year old owner, Madame Giraud. I wrote about her in my AFAR article about Lyon's bouchons. These frites were pure heaven paired with Madame's steak with brown butter. (Yes, I did...
11 Place Antonin Poncet, 69002 Lyon, France
How is it possible to combine the savoir-faire of a Michelin-starred chef, the conviviality of the typical French brasseries, and a check that won't require you to remortgage your house? While this would be called pretty much impossible anywhere...
156 Rue de Créqui, 69003 Lyon, France
This odd-looking blimp is actually a quenelle de brochet, one of the quintessential foods of Lyon. They're big dumplings made out of pike fish, covered in Sauce Nantua, a classic French sauce made with crayfish. Daniel et Denise, owned by an...
