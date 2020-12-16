Lunar New Year in Asia
It goes by many names in Asia (Tet, Chinese New Year, Losar, Spring Festival) but the Lunar New Year may be the biggest holiday in the world. Each country in Asia has made it uniquely their own. But no matter what it's always about food and family.
A girl and her younger brother sell paper candle boats during the Tet New Year celebrations in Hoi An, Vietnam. After purchasing these boats, a wish is made for the new year and the boat is released into the Thu Bon River.
42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Singapore
Yu Sheng Salad is the seasonal noodle salad enjoyed in Singapore for Chinese New Year. Everyone digs in with their chopsticks and it's shared! Yum! During the holiday season you can find this in any grocery store in Singapore.
Singapore
The first and most important thing to know about Chinese New Year in Singapore is that oranges...are important! You will see oranges everywhere—always in groups of two, never alone. When you hand them to someone, you must always hand them over...
181 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427452
If you're doing some soul searching in Singapore, come to Katong, an East Coast community full of character and characters. Easties grow up here and never leave (those who do spend the rest of their lives pining for the laid-back,...
Singapore
During Chinese New Year in Singapore you often hear the sound of drums. Drums are everywhere—in the neighborhood, in the mall, at the grocery store, at your favorite restaurant…it’s a constant ringing in your ears. With the drums come the lions—...
Phố Xuân Viên Huyện Sa Pa, Bản Hồ, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
Visiting the village, we were invited to join this group of Hmong women as they prepared their houses for the new year. We sat with them around their fire as they fried sticky rice pancakes on the giant wok like pan. They were just wonderful and...
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Seoul, South Korea
Korea’s traditional costume is called hanbok, which just means “Korean clothing.” These vibrant dresses and pantsuits—characterized by loose, flowing lines—were primarily worn during the Joseon Dynasty for ceremonial occasions. Nowadays, however,...
