Luna de Miel
Collected by Cesar
List View
Map View
Save Place
“Chile has nearly 4,000 miles of coast, one of the most arid deserts on earth, and mountains that climb to 22,000 feet. Imagine the diversity,” marvels Rodolfo Guzman. The chef behind Santiago’s restaurant Borago is on a mission to promote his...
Save Place
Santo Domingo 689, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Save Place
Thor Heyerdal 2105, Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Founded in 2003 by Claudia Betanqort and Nano Pulgar, Walka Studio has been trailblazing in artisan jewelry-making for a decade. Incorporating uniquely Chilean noble materials like copper, crin (horse hair) and cow's horn, they have merged...
Save Place
Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
Save Place
Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
Save Place
Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Every day 2,000 empanadas are freshly made at this historic food landmark on the corner of Bandera and Huérfanos in El Centro. Santiaguinos pop in for a gooey fried cheese empanada slathered in hot chili sauce, piping hot. Stand in at the counter...
Save Place
San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
Save Place
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Santiago outpost of Lima's most famous Nikkei restaurant (Peruvian-Japanese fusion), Osaka has been a smash hit since it opened in the W Santiago. Cosmopolitan, chic and with sensational sushi, come with an appetite as you try sushi with a...
Save Place
Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
Save Place
Merced 391, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
Save Place
Pamplona 78 Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Making its debut one the list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America in 2015, young chef Carolina Bazan, takes the abundance of Chilean markets and sensational produce and delivers them with a creative, slightly French flare to diners....
Save Place
Plaza de Armas, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
For the uninitiated northerner, spending Christmas in Santiago can be a little odd. First, it is HOT. December 21 is the summer equinox and the temperature can heat up well into the 90s. There are no cookies in sight here; yuletide cheer comes...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever