Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Luna de Miel

Collected by Cesar
List View
Map View
Save Place

Boragó Restaurante

“Chile has nearly 4,000 miles of coast, one of the most arid deserts on earth, and mountains that climb to 22,000 feet. Imagine the diversity,” marvels Rodolfo Guzman. The chef behind Santiago’s restaurant Borago is on a mission to promote his...
More Details >
Save Place

Fund Artesanias de Chile

Santo Domingo 689, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Artesanías de Chile is a joint effort between the Chilean government and over 2,000 artisans from north to south to support their craft with three stores in Santiago now: Bellavista, Moneda Government Palace, and SCL Airport. The pieces are unique...
More Details >
Save Place

WALKA STUDIO joyas y escuela

Thor Heyerdal 2105, Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Founded in 2003 by Claudia Betanqort and Nano Pulgar, Walka Studio has been trailblazing in artisan jewelry-making for a decade. Incorporating uniquely Chilean noble materials like copper, crin (horse hair) and cow's horn, they have merged...
More Details >
Save Place

Hall Central

Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
More Details >
Save Place

Taller Sofia

Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
More Details >
Save Place

El Rápido

Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Every day 2,000 empanadas are freshly made at this historic food landmark on the corner of Bandera and Huérfanos in El Centro. Santiaguinos pop in for a gooey fried cheese empanada slathered in hot chili sauce, piping hot. Stand in at the counter...
More Details >
Save Place

Mercado Central

San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
More Details >
Save Place

Osaka

Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Santiago outpost of Lima's most famous Nikkei restaurant (Peruvian-Japanese fusion), Osaka has been a smash hit since it opened in the W Santiago. Cosmopolitan, chic and with sensational sushi, come with an appetite as you try sushi with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Astrid y Gastón

Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
More Details >
Save Place

Café del Ópera

Merced 391, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
More Details >
Save Place

Restaurant Ambrosía

Pamplona 78 Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Making its debut one the list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America in 2015, young chef Carolina Bazan, takes the abundance of Chilean markets and sensational produce and delivers them with a creative, slightly French flare to diners....
More Details >
Save Place

Catedral de Santiago

Plaza de Armas, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
For the uninitiated northerner, spending Christmas in Santiago can be a little odd. First, it is HOT. December 21 is the summer equinox and the temperature can heat up well into the 90s. There are no cookies in sight here; yuletide cheer comes...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World