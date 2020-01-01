Where are you going?
Lucerne

Collected by Evgeniya Kirpicheva
Lake of Lucerne

Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
Swtizerland is like the cake, the icing, the candle and the birthday song all in one. It's the most spectacular place I've ever been, and Lucerne (Luzern) is so picturesque it doesn't matter how grey the day, it's perfect. I love the wooden chapel...
Luzern

Lucerne, Switzerland
Throughout Luzern, so many of the buildings have crazy, wild paintings all over them. Loving it! Wish more buildings in Brisbane were like this!
Pilatus

Mount Pilatus, 6010 Alpnach, Switzerland
The view from our gondola ride up to the top of the beautiful Mt Pilatus. Obviously, it was freezing and although the sun seems to be almost completely hidden by fog here, once up the mountain is was blindingly bright!
Lion Monument

Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Verkehrshaus der Schweiz

Lidostrasse 5, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
in the Swiss city of Lucerne is one of the biggest transportation museums that I have ever seen! There are several parts to the museum including air, rail and sea transportation. What I found the very interesting are the walls that are made up of...
