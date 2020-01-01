lucerne
Collected by Becky Jenkins
Lucerne, Switzerland
Throughout Luzern, so many of the buildings have crazy, wild paintings all over them. Loving it! Wish more buildings in Brisbane were like this!
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Lucerne, Switzerland
The best pretzels I ever ate were not in New York City (my hometown) or Germany (where they are practically a national food). The best pretzels were in.....Switzerland. Switzerland's "bretzels" are soft, twisted rolls of bread - paper-thin,...
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Reusssteg 9, 6003 Luzern, Switzerland
Restaurant Nix's is located directly on the lakefront in Lucerne in a historic building that dates back to the 16th century. Featuring Continental cuisine with an Austrian influence, Nix's prides itself on fresh, local ingredients and seasonal...
Lucerne, Switzerland
Lucerne's well-preserved Medieval city walls date from the 13th century. The historic fortifications are accessible to the public and provide a broad view of Lake Lucerne, the old town, and the Swiss Alps in the distance. There are nine towers,...
Lucerne, Switzerland
The Lucerne Fest (Old Town Festival) is a one-day annual celebration that takes place in June. Local bands and artists perform to enthusiastic locals and tourists in the village squares, along the lake, and next to the River Reuss. Drinks - mostly...
I spent only a few hours in Lucerne - hours which were spent wandering along its riverside, enjoying the views along the lake, and some idle moments in a cafe buried under a mountain of cake. In the slightly chilly days of November, this was a...
