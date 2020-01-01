low Angeles
Collected by Julio
221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
When it opened in 2015, this museum drew headlines for its extensive contemporary art collection and Diller Scofidio + Renfro–designed building, which resembles a futuristic honeycomb. Then a single exhibition catapulted it into fame: artist...
Mt Baldy, CA 91759, USA
Whether sunshine or snow, a day at Mt. Baldy is a thrilling adventure above the clouds. At 10,068 feet the trek to the summit along cliff-hugging trails gets your adrenaline pumping. The best route is to tackle the steep 4.5 mile climb up the Ski...
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
1116 Palms Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
If you find some extra time when in Venice, go east of Lincoln on Palm Blvd, and check out the Mosaic Tile House - you cannot miss it. An adorable artistic couple started a tiny project that turned into their lives work, and entire stucco home,...
1750 N Altadena Dr, Pasadena, CA 91107, USA
Eaton Canyon has a great nature center if you want to learn about the local plants, animals, geology, and ecology. The exhibits and nature walks are kid-friendly. Hiking trails are also easily accessible from the nature center. The Eaton Canyon...
13704 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, USA
Kaiju, which means “sea monster” in Japanese, is helmed by former Koi chefs Go Nakabayashi and Mark Hayashi. The intimate restaurant is committed to using the highest quality of fish, and offers traditional sushi fare, innovative fusion, and...
11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, USA
Enjoy authentic Mexican street food—and one of the only Mezcalerias in the city—while sitting in an open-air space decorated with artifacts from south of the border. Cocina Condesa Executive Chef M. Elena Vega grew up in the seaside town of Tuxpan...
11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, USA
Michelin-starred chef Paul Shoemaker has definitely raised the bar of Valley dining after moving into this dimly lit alfresco enclave (previously known mainly as a place for drinking too many margaritas on the patio). Now you can sample his...
