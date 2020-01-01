Lovely Mendoza Hotels
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Dr. Edmundo Correas 2272, M5528CVF Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Casa Glebinias Hotel Rural is an intimate hotel in the picturesque suburb Chacras de Coria. The family-run hotel consists of four private lodges tucked into a serene 1.7 acre garden of flowers, plants and fruit trees. Two of the lodges are divided...
Guardia Vieja 1998, Vistalba, M5509 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Entre Cielos is an award-winning boutique hotel built by a group of Swiss friends on a picturesque plot of land in Vistabla, a scenic town 30 minutes outside Mendoza’s city center. Spanning 20 acres, Entre Cielos is a modern 16-room hotel,...
Casa Antucura is an idyllic eight-suite wine lodge with majestic views of the Andes Mountains. Located in the heart of the Uco Valley, the farmhouse-inspired boutique hotel is a remote getaway for relaxing and contemplating Mendoza’s beauty....
Ruta de Los Patos, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
A refined yet rustic restaurant and guesthouse nestled into the rural landscape of Mendoza’s Uco Valley, Finca Blousson is a hidden treasure for wine lovers seeking life’s simplest pleasures. Pair the Bistro’s blend of Argentine and French...
Posada Salentein is Bodega Saletein's intimate 16-room estancia on Finca La Pampa. With iconic Valle de Uco views overlooking the winery's vineyards at the foothills of the majestic Andes, guests enjoy exclusive access to winery tours, private...
Pueyrredón 2222, Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Staying at Finca Adalgisa is like visiting your Argentine relative's working farm. The 11 residential rooms and suites are comfortable and cozy with fireplaces that are lit for you in the evenings. The Furlotti family has lived on this Chacras de...
Casa de Uco is Mendoza’s latest, and possibly the sexiest wine escape to open in Uco Valley. Argentine architect Alberto Tonconogy had both beauty and sustainability on his mind when designing the 16-room luxury resort. By using local materials...
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
RN144, Mendoza, Argentina
Travelers who think heaven should include golf, tennis, horseback riding, mountains, vineyards, and mouthwatering food and wine all in one place should book a stay at Algodon Wine Estates. The property rolls across 2,000 acres of picturesque...
Medrano 2658, M5505 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Posada Borravino is tucked away along one of Mendoza’s oldest poplar-lined streets in the city’s Chacras de Coria neighborhood. The country inn has eight distinct guestrooms that offer a peaceful respite in a quiet Mendocenean...
Pueyrredon 2222 Chacras De Coria Mendoza Buenos Aires, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Chile 1124, 5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Downtown Mendoza’s finest luxury hotel, the Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & Spa enjoys a privileged location on Plaza Independencia with choice rooms overlooking the Andes mountains. A stunning 19th-century Spanish colonial...
Costaflores s/n, Cobos, M5507 Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Cavas Wine Lodge is the quintessential romantic retreat. Located on a secluded vineyard in the heart of Mendoza’s wine country, the peaceful property offers 17 very private villas, which appear to have grown organically amid the 55-acre...
Calle La Gloria 2054, San José Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina
A pescetarian’s dream in a land of beef, Estancia Atamisque’s trout farm supplies the winery’s Rincon restaurant with fresh fish that the chef prepares in various mouthwatering styles and tasting menus. Vegetarians will delight in nibbling on...
Ruta 60 Km 2.5, Pedro Molina s/n, M5517 Russell, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
One of Maipu's premier boutique hotels, Club Tapiz is a historic heritage site constructed in 1890. Stay in the hotel's main building Casa Tapiz rather than Casa Zolo. The seven rooms have beautiful hard wood floors and large windows overlooking...
