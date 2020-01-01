Lovely LA
Collected by Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
8300 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
The Standard is wonderfully located in West Hollywood which makes traveling around the city very accessible. Try the grapefruit gimlet, it's pretty great while basking in the sun.
73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Book a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed,...
