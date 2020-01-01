Love for fabric
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
7 Rue de Prague street, 75012 Paris, France
Petit Pan is a kid-wonder brand. It has a few stores in Paris (in fact, in other locations all over Europe) but the one I’ve visited was at a tiny store in the heart of the Latin Quarter at rue du Bac. The brand Petit Pan is known by its colorful...
Rua General Venâncio Flôres, 481c - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22441-090, Brazil
Isabel Capeto epitomizes an effortless Rio look: dresses that are both body conscious and wearable. She recycles handpicked fabrics from home and abroad and embellishes them with vintage buttons and delicate stitching. Rua Dias Ferreira 217,...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Navyug, J.V.P.D, Scheme, V M Road, Vile Parle West, Ashok Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
Raman Patel knows a lot about silk. He works at Kala Niketan, a Mumbai-based fabric warehouse that started in the south of the city and now has four retail outlets plus exporting offshoots. The company supplies many local fashion designers, who...
1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Any visitors to Philadelphia who are checking out the contemporary art scene should include a visit to the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Center City. The words “fabric” and “workshop” may be somewhat misleading—although its innovative founders...
Zanzibar, Tanzania
If you travel anywhere in East Africa, you’ll become acquainted with the women’s garment known as kanga: a bolt of cloth worn any number of ways and featuring a Swahili proverb printed along the bottom. Zanzibari kanga are well-known all over the...
Central America
If you love textiles as much as I do, you’ll love Guatemala. Everywhere I looked, there were beautiful embroidered as well as woven fabrics. I came home with more than my fair share! If you go to Guatemala and you find yourself in Antigua,...
Kolivery Village, Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098, India
We walked from the light into what felt like an underground world of silk and chiffon, where Indian shopkeepers sat on raised platform beds and beckoned us to discover their unique worlds of color. There is sari shop after sari shop, no two alike,...
Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala
After admiring the very beautiful hair adornments I'd seen on so many women in Guatemala, I really enjoyed seeing the shop owner demonstrate how to weave this long strip of embroidered textile into her hair. She made it look so easy!
