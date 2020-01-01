louisville kentucky
Collected by meghan zucker
800 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
Two Indianapolis transplants opened this cafe in the NuLu neighborhood in 2011. Customers can sip local coffee while they play records on self-service turntables. The chewy cookies studded with oversize chocolate chunks have earned a loyal...
411 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
If you're looking for entertainment and nightlife in the heart of downtown Louisville, Fourth Street Live is the place to go. Free concerts and other special events take place outside under the 10-story glass canopy. Indoor options include food,...
Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Before attending a cousin's wedding in Louisville back in September, I took a morning stroll through downtown along Main Street and came across these buildings, formerly occupied by bourbon-related businesses and distilleries dating back between...
335 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Bourbon enthusiasts and Derby attendees have been frequenting this opulent hotel for 90 years. The 293-room property recently debuted a $4 million renovation that established a theme (bourbon, fashion) for each floor. Doubles from $169. 335 W....
1200 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
A celebrated new bar in the Butchertown neighborhood, Meat serves the city’s most complex cocktails, such as the Bold & Fashioned, in a Prohibition-era ambiance. 1076 E. Washington St., (502) 354-3212. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
1034 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
This old Unitarian Church turned bar is a great place to enjoy a good beer and good company in Louisville. A local favorite, Holy Grale offers a selection of 26 (ever changing) beers on tap, with additional bottled selections, and delicious food....
Old Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA
This neighborhood was declared a historic preservation district in the 1970s ensuring the beautiful architecture remains the same. Architecturally, Old Louisville is one of the most diverse in the country, and includes homes built between 1880 and...
921 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
Don’t let the hole-in-the-wall location defer you from trying this amazing eatery. This Dive Bar/ Restaurant does not disappoint. Locals and visitors rave that this is one of the best places to eat in Louisville, despite the dark basement location...
1250 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
Perhaps more common than Starbucks in Louisville, this coffee chain offers 100% fair trade & organic coffee at all of their 13 shops in the area (and their mobile airstream espresso bar). Heine Brothers' features history of their coffee (farm and...
