los angelos

512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
5 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For the ultimate LA experience, join regulars and strangers on the beach for sunset yoga during the week and daytime yoga on the weekends. There's no better setting to strengthen, stretch and de-stress than on the sand with the soothing sounds of...
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Los Angeles loves its food trucks, and they often travel in packs. Different neighborhoods host Food Truck nights on varying days of the week. These roving food peddlers also often post up outside office buildings for lunch or by LACMA during the...
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!)....
5 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France
The Picasso Museum in Paris has a collection of thousands of Pablo Picasso’s works, many of which were donated by his heirs in the ‘70s (in lieu of inheritance tax) or were gifted by friends and family. Some 400 of the Spanish artist’s pieces are...
51 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, France
While the rum-soaked baba au rhum cake originated at Stohrer pâtisserie and is a classic, it’s the éclair au chocolat and the seasonal flavors (this winter’s include both salted caramel and chestnut cream) that deserve special attention. So do the...
32 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 75002 Paris, France
At his éclair-focused shop in the Marais, Christophe Adam presents riffs on traditional recipes in eye-popping colors and exotic flavors. You may be tempted by the best-selling Chocolat Grand Cru, but don’t overlook the more off-beat seasonal...
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
What kind of hotel might attract such diverse guests as Pablo Picasso and Elizabeth Taylor, Mata Hari and FDR, Queen Victoria and Jay-Z, Tchaikovsky and the Olsen Twins? The answer is Le Meurice. Opened in 1815 as one of the world’s first...
8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France
With its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple...
Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of...
Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France
Le Marais is a historic district in Paris, in the third and fourth arrondissements, that has variously been the city's medieval aristocratic quarter, home to a large Jewish community, and a dilapidated...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
Grandes-Carrières, 75018 Paris, France
Hotels in Paris are costly; prohibitively expensive particularly when you're trying to travel on a budget. Renting an apartment often ends up being a more cost effective option, especially if you snag a small kitchen. The Paris experience will be...
142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Past the bouncer and down a black staircase 32 feet below ground is Paris's most buzzed-about semi-private club, Le Silencio. Housed where Molière was allegedly buried and Zola printed "J'accuse", it's of little surprise that the enigmatic...
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the...
5 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, 75003 Paris, France
A few steps away from Merci store, you can find its kids version at the colorful concept store Bon Ton, which sells kids clothes, shoes and toys. The brand has more stores in the city but this one is a three level high, filled with Kids...
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
24 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Here at the très chic Boulangerie Fauchon, on the Place de la Madeleine in the heart of Paris, the loaves can look almost too good to eat. In French, the idiomatic equivalent for 'window-shopping' is "leche-vitrine," which literally means...
4 Westmoreland Pl, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
Gamble House is an architectural gem. The glass-work of the front door, chandeliers, and dining room windows is mesmerizing, and the carved frieze in the Burmese teak living room is a decorative treasure. Each room showcases a different kind of...
345 E Colorado Blvd #101, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Start your morning at this local bakery (and then come back for lunch). They have a great wake-me-up environment, with lots of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the aroma of coffee and fresh breads is heavenly. For lunch, try...
151 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
This cozy little restaurant is the perfect place to start your day. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, and try the French toast—heavenly. Marston's has all sorts of options for breakfast and lunch, and—if you call them in advance—...
100 Garfield Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
You may recognize the façade of Pasadena's City Hall from a number of TV shows and movies. It's a beautiful building with an open courtyard; find a bench and relax by the fountain, and take time to smell the roses as you pass through. The view...
70 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Copa Vida is the newest of Pasadena’s gourmet coffee shops, and the unique tastes and aromas of their coffees are surprising (and impressive). They have three primary menus: “steep” is a menu of specialty teas; “pressure” includes coffee-house...
34 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
Gold bug is a decidedly unique Pasadena boutique experience. Despite feeling a little creeped out by some of the bizarre displays, I must say I find the store remarkably intriguing. Gold Bug carries everything from high-end, designer bug jewelry...
156 W Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91502, USA
Smoothies go great with warm weather. This cozy little place is tucked in the back of the building—look for the cow by the front door on the little lane called Mills Place just before McCormick Alley. Juice Farm's organic, cold-pressed beverages...
10 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Bird Pick is my favorite place for tea. They have a lovely tea bar with specialty teas and creative drink options, and they have beautiful hardwood tables in their cafe. The shelves are lined with loose-leaf teas, and the windows display colorful...
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Amara's is a cozy cafe, perfect for a chocolate-lover's outing, or a romantic date night. Amara offers a bakery-style breakfast, fondue, a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and, my personal favorite, churros with dark dipping chocolate. The...
39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
The Pasadena Playhouse has exciting productions and a rich history. If you're keen to see a show, and tickets are sold out, don't worry—you can still enjoy a fun theatre experience by setting up a private tour. They offer complimentary tours,...
490 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Companion shows at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Pasadena Museum of California Art celebrate the styles that developed in California in the first half of the 20th century. The SBMA show (through June 16, 2013) focuses on plein air...
695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
The historic Vroman’s Bookstore opened in 1894 and is still a favorite with the locals. Beyond their large selection of books, they still have an old-school newsstand, an excellent café, and a gift shoppe with home décor, locally made cards, and...
102 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
I love this cheese store. They have great customer service and a large counter space where you can sample their selection of cheeses, as well as a small cafe area if you want to have a sandwich or something from their coffee bar. For shoppers,...
336 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Trattoria Neapolis is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Pasadena, with high ceilings over the bar, deep booths with mirrors and tile-work adorning the walls, a decorative wrought-iron railing along the balcony overlooking the bar, and a...
42 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Haven features unique craft cocktails, and full beer and wine menus. Try a few of Haven's own brews, such as "Disco Pants" (a light and flavorful black ale), "Performance Enhancing Drink" (a coffee brown ale), or "Glass Elevator" (a nitro...
