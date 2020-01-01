Los Angeles Beyond the Freeways
Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
Eat, shop, and experience the diversity of this Southern California metropolis.
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of...
3827 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
I love and collect sneakers, and the guys who own Undefeated create and sell limited-edition collaborations with such brands as Puma, New Balance, and Vans. They also carry all the retro Air Jordans as soon as they are released. 3827 W. Sunset...
2395 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
If you’re looking for that rare, first-pressing Beatles record, there’s a good chance of finding it here. The selection of vinyl is awesome.
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA, USA
In Los Angeles, the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking...
The Standard, 550 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
My friend Tom, a Los Angeles-phile, had insisted. If I found myself near Hollywood, and hungry, I had to go the Standard. The hotel's diner-style restaurant is open 24 hours so there was no excuse. And sure enough, one night after catching a film...
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
On the edge of downtown LA, the Figueroa Hotel is a little bit of aging Moorish splendor right near the Staples Center. A beautiful pool, too.
Cafe Dulce does amazing Japanese style donuts in Little Tokyo, Downtown LA. It is in the centre of Little Tokyo, surrounded by lots of Japanese shops and restaurants, as well as a Japanese grocery store. The area is a short walk from Chinatown and...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
250 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
My editor, Julia Cosgrove and I hopped in her Mini last minute on a Friday and drove to La to check out amazing street art show at the Moca. Many of the artists we highlighted in the Sept/Oct 2011 issue were represented. The show was fantastic and...
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
