Los Angeles 2016
Collected by kris norbraten
List View
Map View
Save Place
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
Save Place
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
Save Place
1760 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Entering the spacious yet cozy outdoors patio of Home Restaurant is like a warm familial embrace. The lush canopy and central coy pond (and fountain lined with mini plastic dinosaurs) set a tranquil yet playful ambiance. The service is friendly,...
Save Place
4166 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Vacation Vinyl curates the latest indie releases, vintage finds and eclectic specialty selections. Check their calendar for in store signings and sessions from bands in the city promoting new albums or touring through town.
Save Place
5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Harvard & Stone serves craft cocktails to a hip crowd discretely behind a wood door off Hollywood Blvd, away from the clubs of the Hollywood strip. In theme with the 1930s factory meets laboratory interior is the R&D Bar in the back where rotating...
Save Place
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and...
Save Place
6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Farmers Market, next to the Grove shopping center, is a historic L.A. landmark dating to 1934. What was once 12 farmers' fresh produce trucks is now a maze of specialty shops, fruit stands, bakeries, butcheries, permanent eateries, and...
Save Place
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
Save Place
Superba Snack Bar in Venice, California is one of the best lunch spots on the West Side, with a varied menu that delivers on taste. The sandwiches are 'classics' that have been updated and done extremely well—their version of a BLT, for example,...
Save Place
513 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For quality quick eats on the Westside, Flake on Rose Ave. is a cheap and cheerful delight. Breakfast is their bread and butter with pieces of toast literally hanging on the walls. Okay, they are actually art; the toast slices are framed and burnt...
Save Place
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
Save Place
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!)....
Save Place
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Save Place
4730 Crystal Springs Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
In the hills above Los Angeles, near the Hollywood sign, Kepler, Galileo, and Copernicus look out over the city of 'stars.' Dominating the lawn in front of Griffith Observatory, this Astronomers Monument dates from the 1930s; the Depression-era...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever