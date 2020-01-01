Los angeles 2016
Collected by Christine Minard
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
7290 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle...
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
Venice Fishing Pier, Los Angeles, CA 90292, USA
We wandered up Washington, past all the cafes and restaurants, until we hit the beach. And then, the pier. The Venice Fishing Pier dashes straight out into the ocean, cutting its way between brilliant blue waves—surfers on one side, the sandy...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
Point Dume, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
Surprisingly enough, you can round the point at Point Dume and discover your own hidden nooks to spend the day. With cliffs at your back and a private beach with decent size waves in front of you, it's not a bad place for a picnic.
604 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"Hail Summer!" "Hail Venice" "Hell Yeah!" This annual celebration of summer brings out some of the most colorful characters in Venice Beach. At 12:30 on the day of the summer solstice, get dressed in your nautical best, head to Windward Avenue and...
23000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
What started as cooking classes and dinner parties using ingredients from owner Helene Henderson’s two-acre organic farm in Malibu, is now a permanent café and restaurant destination on opposite ends of the Malibu Pier. Eggs, persimmons, figs,...
3827 Sunset Blvd # D, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Small batches of Gelato and Sorbetto are made fresh at Pazzo Gelato's two east side locations and burst with the zest of locally sourced ingredients. New flavor combinations are common with favorites including the Toasted Almond Fig, Sea Salt...
FIGat7th 735, S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Cupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain,...
1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Apparently I had been living under a rock, because I had not heard of the Cronut - the latest baked sensation to sweep Manhattan. It's a doughy delight croissant/donut half-breed, and it's finally come to LA! I found them at the unassuming DK...
805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA
Randy’s massive donut sign atop the roof of its drive-thru and walk-up bakery has been an L.A. landmark since it opened in 1953. It even reached celebrity status and was featured in films, including Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! While the giant...
3823 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Forage prepares a rotating menu of locally sourced seasonal dishes. The pork belly sandwich is a regular favorite, the vegetable sides are always flavorful and the desserts are a pure-tasting treat.
Superba Snack Bar in Venice, California is one of the best lunch spots on the West Side, with a varied menu that delivers on taste. The sandwiches are 'classics' that have been updated and done extremely well—their version of a BLT, for example,...
Save Place
513 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For quality quick eats on the Westside, Flake on Rose Ave. is a cheap and cheerful delight. Breakfast is their bread and butter with pieces of toast literally hanging on the walls. Okay, they are actually art; the toast slices are framed and burnt...
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
8 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
During an afternoon exploring the Venice Beach Area I was delighted at all the murals that were hiding around every corner. This urban art creates a public gallery of cement walls and encourages a closer look down alleys and around corners.
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Los Angeles is a creative center and nothing illustrates it better than the graffiti, murals and outdoor art around the city.
