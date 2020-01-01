Los Angeles
Collected by Michael S. Hymes
4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
The Vista in Los Feliz is one of the few art deco theaters left. They play independent movies or blockbusters like The Bourne Legacy in a great setting. 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the...
2395 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
If you’re looking for that rare, first-pressing Beatles record, there’s a good chance of finding it here. The selection of vinyl is awesome.
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
Superba Snack Bar in Venice, California is one of the best lunch spots on the West Side, with a varied menu that delivers on taste. The sandwiches are 'classics' that have been updated and done extremely well—their version of a BLT, for example,...
Venice Fishing Pier, Los Angeles, CA 90292, USA
We wandered up Washington, past all the cafes and restaurants, until we hit the beach. And then, the pier. The Venice Fishing Pier dashes straight out into the ocean, cutting its way between brilliant blue waves—surfers on one side, the sandy...
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
1760 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Entering the spacious yet cozy outdoors patio of Home Restaurant is like a warm familial embrace. The lush canopy and central coy pond (and fountain lined with mini plastic dinosaurs) set a tranquil yet playful ambiance. The service is friendly,...
7450 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
BLD may be known for its brunch but it's fresh flavorful food delivers any time of day. The deconstructed Eggs Florentine Benedict over fingerling potatoes melts in your mouth and their soup of the day is always distinct and delicious.
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Husband-and-wife team Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe are behind Bestia, an Italian haven that consistently ranks high on local "best of" lists. The decor follows the name—which translates to "beast" in Italian—with its wall of...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
6410 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869, USA
This restaurant is truly a gem in the fine dining scene of Orange County. Nestled atop Orange Hills, this restaurant offers breathtaking panoramic views of glamorous Orange County. To see it in all its illuminated glory, you'll have to visit...
