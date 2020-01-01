Los Angeles
Collected by Katie Earnest
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pacific Coast Hwy, California, USA
The journey down Highway 1 is the iconic California road trip, and this coastal route is a great choice whether you're in Northern California, the central coast, or in SoCal. But there's something extra special about driving the Pacific Coast...
Save Place
25 39th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
The unpretentious Belmont Brewing Company is laid-back with a congenial vibe. Local beer, local crowd, and the best of the local view makes it my kind of spot to unwind. Rent a bike at the Bike Station on 1st Street in Downtown Long Beach, and...
Save Place
100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Tour Long Beach Harbor for an up close and personal glimpse of dolphins, sea lions, and whales. This company also does special events, like the Hallowe'en "Boo Cruise" aboard the Harbor Breeze. Photo by Michele W/Flickr.
Save Place
4900 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
This one goes out to the ladies. From lovely to vintage to sultry, Laurenly is where you'll find high-end dresses, well priced tees, and designer jewelry. This is a popular spot for finding just that right piece to balance trendy with classic. One...
Save Place
200 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
This lounge serves classic Mexican plates with a modern twist, and has 120 tequilas available. Check out their happy hour menu. Not your average Mexican restaurant.
Save Place
102 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Built more than 100 years ago, the historic building that now houses the newly designed Federal Bar has preserved its grandeur and rich bank-like ambiance. Locals come for the food and the happy hour (daily, 4:00–7:00 p.m.), but the opulent...
Save Place
140 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The rumors are true: Long Beach has come alive at night, and the Spanish-themed Sevilla Café and Night Club is leading the charge. You can enjoy tapas with friends or make the most of a divine restaurant experience, check out the flamenco dancing...
Save Place
5411 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
Explore nooks and crannies in the Naples district of Long Beach, where you can cruise by waterfront homes and through narrow inlets. The highlight of this kayak adventure—besides your wonderfully burning arms from all that upper body work—is the...
Save Place
201 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The Congregation Ale House Chapter is a local favorite where you can have a proper confessional with your buddies inside or out on the covered patio. With dark wood accents and stained glass features, you may feel a little guilty for drinking in a...
Save Place
500 E First St, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The menu at this farm-to-table restaurant changes based on the season to best showcase the local bounty from nearby land and sea. The hottest spot in the house is on the patio where diners enjoy the delicious SoCal weather. This is a modern,...
Save Place
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever