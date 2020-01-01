Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Los Angeles

Collected by Katie Earnest
List View
Map View
Save Place

Pacific Coast Highway

Pacific Coast Hwy, California, USA
The journey down Highway 1 is the iconic California road trip, and this coastal route is a great choice whether you're in Northern California, the central coast, or in SoCal. But there's something extra special about driving the Pacific Coast...
More Details >
Save Place

Belmont Brewing Co

25 39th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
The unpretentious Belmont Brewing Company is laid-back with a congenial vibe. Local beer, local crowd, and the best of the local view makes it my kind of spot to unwind. Rent a bike at the Bike Station on 1st Street in Downtown Long Beach, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Harbor Breeze Cruises and Whale Watching

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Tour Long Beach Harbor for an up close and personal glimpse of dolphins, sea lions, and whales. This company also does special events, like the Hallowe'en "Boo Cruise" aboard the Harbor Breeze. Photo by Michele W/Flickr.
More Details >
Save Place

Laurenly

4900 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
This one goes out to the ladies. From lovely to vintage to sultry, Laurenly is where you'll find high-end dresses, well priced tees, and designer jewelry. This is a popular spot for finding just that right piece to balance trendy with classic. One...
More Details >
Save Place

Agaves kitchen | tequila

200 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
This lounge serves classic Mexican plates with a modern twist, and has 120 tequilas available. Check out their happy hour menu. Not your average Mexican restaurant.
More Details >
Save Place

The Federal Bar

102 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Built more than 100 years ago, the historic building that now houses the newly designed Federal Bar has preserved its grandeur and rich bank-like ambiance. Locals come for the food and the happy hour (daily, 4:00–7:00 p.m.), but the opulent...
More Details >
Save Place

Sevilla

140 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The rumors are true: Long Beach has come alive at night, and the Spanish-themed Sevilla Café and Night Club is leading the charge. You can enjoy tapas with friends or make the most of a divine restaurant experience, check out the flamenco dancing...
More Details >
Save Place

Kayaks On the Water

5411 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
Explore nooks and crannies in the Naples district of Long Beach, where you can cruise by waterfront homes and through narrow inlets. The highlight of this kayak adventure—besides your wonderfully burning arms from all that upper body work—is the...
More Details >
Save Place

Congregation Ale House Chapter

201 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The Congregation Ale House Chapter is a local favorite where you can have a proper confessional with your buddies inside or out on the covered patio. With dark wood accents and stained glass features, you may feel a little guilty for drinking in a...
More Details >
Save Place

James Republic

500 E First St, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
The menu at this farm-to-table restaurant changes based on the season to best showcase the local bounty from nearby land and sea. The hottest spot in the house is on the patio where diners enjoy the delicious SoCal weather. This is a modern,...
More Details >
Save Place

Griffith Observatory

2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World