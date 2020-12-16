Look up! Genoa's Best Church Ceilings
Sanctuaries glisten with their gorgeous ceilings—an everlasting homage to the artists who throughout the centuries have painstakingly decorated the layers of these impressive buildings.
Easter (or Pasqua, in Italian) is a gorgeous time to visit Genova. Enjoy the delicious breads and cakes made especially for this season, tour the beautiful 14th century Cathedral of St Lorenzo, and enjoy a spring time boat ride to the neighboring...
One of the most highly decorated churches in Genoa, Santa Maria della Vigne is hauntingly beautiful. Originating in the 10th century (when monks tended wine-producing grapevines in the courtyard, hence the name), the Basilica was not completed...
Located just steps from the ancient harbor, and perched above a small series of shops (that have been used for centuries as 'rental income' for the church itself), San Pietro in Banchi has an air of 'incompletion' - especially the exterior. But...
Built in the early 12th century as the private chapel of the powerful Doria family, the Church of San Matteo is adorned with a stunning Venetian glass mosaic over the entrance flanking the small piazza (not an everyday experience in 10th century ...
Just a few meters from the massive cathedral of San Lorenzo, Chiesa del Gesu is one of the oldest churches is Genoa, originally dating back to the 6th century. While the outside of the church was completely rebuilt in 1894 when the Doge's Palace...
If you visit the National Gallery in Palazzo Spinola (the home of Ansaldo Pallavicino), you can see three small sketches that were given as 'mock-ups' to Sr Pallavicino by the artist who would eventually go on to paint these frescoes in this...
The organ music in the 12th century Chiesa di San Luca is absolutely breathtaking - come on a Sunday morning for a seat at Mass, or hope to stumble upon a late-afternoon impromptu concert -- either way, the notes echoing off the highly frescoed...
Chiesa di Maddalena sits in the piazza that bears her name, and directly off the Via Maddalena - a beautiful street that is filled with small shops and art galleries and specialty food stores. But the Via Maddalena also is home now, and...
While most of the church ceilings in central Genoa are adorned with gilded gold architecture and elaborate 15th century frescoes, the Convento Frati Cappuccini in neighboring Santa Margherita Ligure instead takes its simple inspiration from the...
