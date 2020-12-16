Longyearbyen's Top Six
Collected by David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert
Unnamed Road, Longyearbyen, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
The fjords of mainland Norway are world-famous, yet the fjords of Svalbard are arguably even more impressive, providing a reminder that at this latitude, nature is in charge. Instead of lush green grass and waterfalls, you'll see sheer cliffs of...
Vei 231 - 1, Longyearbyen 9170, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Delve deeper into the fascinating natural and cultural history of the archipelago at Longyearbyen’s main museum. A unique 1925 Svalbard treaty granted Norway sovereignty over the archipelago. In the ensuing years, its economy expanded from...
Svalbardgata 306-02-a, Longyearbyen 9170
Feel the wind in your face and hear the barks of the joyous huskies as you take an exhilarating sled ride across the arctic tundra. Your wheeled sled offers a speedy yet secure and comfortable ride outside Longyearbyen so you can fully appreciate...
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Guaranteeing the future of the human race is serious business on Svalbard. Buried deep within the permafrost is a storage facility for the world’s crops, established by Norway in 2008. Inside the vault, seeds of 4,000 varieties of food crops such...
Unnamed Road, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Without coal mining, Longyearbyen would be nothing more than a research outpost. Explore the life of an arctic coal miner by entering Coal Mine (gruve in Norwegian) 3, once one of the most important mines in the region and the last one operated by...
Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard and Jan Mayen
The unincorporated settlement of Ny Ålesund is operated by Kings Bay, an infrastructure company owned by the Norwegian government. A former coal-mining center, the town now provides living and operational facilities for the handful of...
