londres
Collected by Lilianne Rodrigues
List View
Map View
Save Place
Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
Columbia Road is London’s main flower market. On Sundays, it’s totally filled with flowers. It’s an amazing place.—Sophie Howarth Columbia Road Sundays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue. See all ofSophie Howarth’s...
Save Place
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
When the sunset casts a golden hue to the famous Tower Bridge, with the reflection of the river Thames, it's like a knight changed into his shiny golden armor. Congrats to London's 2012 Summer Olympic Game Opening Day.
Save Place
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1 9AL, UK
King's Cross Station, a major train and tube hub in London's Camden neighborhood, is adjacent to St. Pancras (which connects to the rest of Europe via the Eurostar). As vast, busy, and sprawling as the great arch-roof station is today, it's hard...
Save Place
St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
Save Place
St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
Save Place
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
Save Place
157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
Save Place
117 Rotherhithe St, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4NF, UK
An 18th century pub near the site where the Mayflower set sail for the new world, this eponymous pub is a pilgrimage site for Londoners and Americans. Order a local beer and custom cheese plate to enjoy on the deck perched over the Thames. It's...
Save Place
Patriot Square, London E2 9NF, UK
A meal at Viajante is an edible travelogue by chef Nuno Mendes. Dishes such as chicken confit on coconut tuile are inspired by his trips. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
Save Place
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1C 4QP, UK
Save Place
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
Save Place
69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
Save Place
1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel, London E1 8JB, UK
Down a dark alley just off the Highway, close to the Tower Hill of London in the East End, is a teeny tiny relic of a music hall known as Wilton's. It originated as an ale house way back in the early 1700s, and soon after was turned into a...
Save Place
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
Save Place
59 Lamb's Conduit St, London WC1N 3NB, UK
Persephone Books is absolutely one of a kind. It's both a bookshop and a publisher, run by Nicola Beauman, a brilliant woman who wanted to reclaim neglected works by women authors. So she set out to uncover great books that had fallen out of...
Save Place
Walk the gangway to the Imperial War Museum's H.M.S. Belfast, a retired WWII Royal Navy Cruiser moored on the Thames. Pull levers, climb ladders and explore every nook and cranny as you work your way through 9 decks of naval history. When you...
Save Place
6-8 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Everyone who comes to London needs to get their teeth stuck into a fine plate of fish and chips. We highly recommend Poppies, an English institution, for fried cod, mushy peas, and chunky chips. The vintage decor at Poppies does a fabulous job of...
Save Place
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Save Place
Gracechurch St, London EC3V 1LT, UK
Enter Leadenhall Market and you are walking back through time (albeit with a few modern shops involved). Right in the middle of London's financial hub, just 5 minutes walk from Bank station you will discover this covered market complete with...
Save Place
192a Brick Ln, London E1 6SA, UK
A sugar rush and a trip down memory lane served up in a retro-fabulous cafe on London's Brick Lane. One hundred different cereals, 12 kinds of milk and more than a dozen toppings all served with a side of childhood kitch. Craving some Fruity...
Save Place
2-4 Boundary St, Shoreditch, London E2 7DD, UK
The best thing about this chicken and crawfish pie, filled with creamy peas and shrooms and covered in a buttery, toasty pie crust? I got to order and eat it from a table for one. And just one. As a solo traveler, I'm so often relegated to letting...
Save Place
This is your chance, Harry Potter fans. Grab a scarf and a wand. Place your hands firmly on the luggage trolley and recreate Harry's run through the wall to his new life at Hogwarts. The Platform 9 3/4 trolley was in an obscure corner of King's...
Save Place
96-98 Islington High St, Islington, London N1 8EG, UK
With the weather at times being under the blue in London, nothing can awaken your senses more than good coffee. Not only is their coffee excellent; brewed fresh and full of taste, this is the place to go to even for a non-coffee drinker. The...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever