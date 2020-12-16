London's Best Classic Gin Cocktails
Collected by Afar Magazine
In the October 2012 issue’s “London Distilled,” Emma John visits Jared Brown, the master distiller at Sipsmith Gin. Still thirsty? Get your juniper fix at more of London’s best gin joints.
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 7QY, UK
This bar at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood celebrates London’s gin-soaked history with 35 varieties of British-made gin. The Poor Man’s Punch, served in a teapot, pays tribute to posh Mayfair’s scrappier past;...
Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s...
4 Golden Square, West End, London W1F 9HT, UK
An artsy bar in Soho’s Golden Square, Graphic serves punch in paint cans and swaps artistic themes through its menu and décor every six months. (At this writing, the focus is on 3-D art, complete with 3-D glasses to enhance the...
69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London N1 8AA, UK
Small to the point of accidental intimacy—just getting yourself seated could spark your next relationship—this is the kind of noirish bar that wants to fly under the radar. Which is, presumably, why they’ve never named it. To...
186 Portobello Rd, London W11 1LA, UK
Set along Portobello Road, the Distillery takes its inspiration from the history of gin; the on–site Resting Room bar serves rare international spirits. Don’t miss the Ginstitute, a beloved neighborhood museum that was relocated...
22 Great Chapel St, Soho, London W1F 8FR, UK
Julia Forte turned the Star At Night pub, an old fashioned boozer in the heart of Soho, in the London Gin Club in 2012, when she decided to start specialising in her favourite tipple: gin. Now, her bijou bar is home to 350 premium...
