London/Paris

Collected by Paula Kipp
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
It took master artisans four years to transform the faded Hotel Majestic, a belle époque landmark, into a 21st-century palace hotel. Le Peninsula Parisreopened in 2014 with just 200 rooms—created at an average cost of 2.75 million dollars each—and...
46 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet's surrounds the famous Fouquet’s café that opened in 1898 on the avenue des Champs Élysées as a footman’s hangout and evolved into a high-society spot where Marlene Dietrich and...
8 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
A few meters from Serge Gainsbourg's former residence in the heart of Saint-Germain sits this charming boutique hotel housed in a 17th century building. Aside from a stunning location only a few blocks from the Seine and flanked by shopping and...
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
52 Rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France
A boon to taco-starved expats when it opened five years ago, this taqueria-meets-cocktail lounge has been consistently good since day one. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and deliciously chunky guacamole in the narrow taqueria, then head past the...
8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France
With its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple...
Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 Paris, France
The Centre Pompidou, France's national museum of modern art, led the way for steel-and-glass buildings in the 1970s. Now the museumleads the way in modern art with its extraordinary collection, currently the world's second largest. Masterpieces...
106 Rue Saint Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Refreshingly modern neo-bistrots feature classic French recipes with an international twist. There is almost always a young, well-traveled, and accomplished chef behind the stove, asking a reasonable price for his or her carefully prepared...
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Place de l'Hôtel de Ville, 75004 Paris, France
Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
The iconic Royal Albert Hall is one of the world’s most famous venues and has hosted great artists and millions of visitors since it was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871. The BBC Proms, an eight-week summer season of classical music concerts, is a...
Mdina, Malta
From afar, it’s hard to miss this magnificent masterpiece in the center of the walled city of Mdina, once the capital of Malta. But while weaving through the city’s narrow streets, you may forget there’s anything higher than the limestone,...
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
William and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts...
