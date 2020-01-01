London-Ediborough
Collected by Catherine Lawson
Woolwich, London, UK
The Capital Ring is a 75-mile walking route that encircles London and that you can join for as much or as little as you want. It's a little-known gem—I'm one of the few Londoners I know who've walked it—and depending on which segment you pick, it...
Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PX, UK
This is actually three theaters—the Lyttleton, the Cottesloe, and the Olivier—in one incredible 1960s complex on the Southbank. It's the absolute epicenter of London's vibrant theater culture, putting on both the classics and the most contemporary...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
Cromwell Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW7 2RL, UK
Museum cafes are often depressing affairs, white formica boxes where you grab a curling sandwich on your way to the next piece of tourism. But the main cafe's trio of rooms are nothing like that. Designed, respectively, by William Morris,...
St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
Renzo Piano’s Shard has divided opinion with its 309 meters (1,000 feet) of spiky glass construction and jagged top. But there’s no denying its sensational views. Access them by booking a meal at contemporary-British restaurant Aqua on...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
47 Chandos Pl, Charing Cross, London WC2N 4HS, UK
London is famous all over the world for its thousands of pubs. In fact, there are so many of them, it can be hard to pick out the lousy ones from the ones that are absolutely fantastic. The Harp is the latter. It's small, it's intimate, it's...
9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG, UK
A gloriously eccentric venue, Sketch isn’t a restaurant so much as a collision of ideas, design, food, and frivolity in a large Mayfair townhouse. Its Parlour serves all day breakfast and then evening cocktails in an ambience that’s...
26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
It’s apt that St. JOHN’s flagship restaurant is located in a former bacon smokehouse on the fringes of Smithfield meat market; chef Fergus Henderson’s menu explores every cut of meat imaginable. The restaurant itself is...
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
160 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9EB, UK
It's pronounced "Wool-zee," and it's a former showroom for the smart old cars that bear its name. Now a restaurant, it's been restored to its original 1930s glamour with a gorgeous art deco slant. If you want a true taste of old Mayfair and St...
Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, The Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
Situated in a cellar at the very grounds of Westminster Abbey Cathedral in Central London, is the very delicious Cellarium Tea Room. Rather you are in London for one day or one week, I would advise you make tea your first priority. You'll never...
187 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9LE, UK
Hatchards is the oldest and most prestigious bookshop in London, and its not just the royal warrant above the sign that gives it particular charm. The shop is dominated by its central spiral staircase and, once inside, you have to squeeze your way...
59 Lamb's Conduit St, London WC1N 3NB, UK
Persephone Books is absolutely one of a kind. It's both a bookshop and a publisher, run by Nicola Beauman, a brilliant woman who wanted to reclaim neglected works by women authors. So she set out to uncover great books that had fallen out of...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
1 Upper James St, West End, London W1F 9DF, UK
People often talk about London in disparaging terms when it comes to food. It's not entirely inaccurate. Yet, it's unfair to take it as a rule. At Bob Bob Ricard, in Soho, it's as if they've taken it as their personal mission to prove the...
It's a night designed to impress. Tell the dark-suited man guarding the elevator you have reservations. You've timed it all perfectly. As you step out onto the 31st floor, the sun is setting over London's glorious skyline. A perfect backdrop as...
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
The Pends, St Andrews KY16 9QL, UK
Often called, "Scotland's Greatest Cathedral" the now-ruined medieval St. Andrews, overlooking the North Sea in its namesake town, is a splendid sight any time of day or night. However, in my several days of residence in the town made famous by...
River Sligachan, Isle of Skye, UK
Our guide warned us about the freezing water before we left the warm surround of our tour bus. That was of course after he had also told us that the 'Fountain of Youth' so sought after my humanity since time immemorial, was just outside our window...
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK
There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle. But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every...
Isle of Skye, Duntulm, Portree IV51 9UF, UK
At the very northern tip of the Isle of Skye, which is an island off of the upper north western shore of Scotland, are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. To get there, you have to drive for several hours on narrow dirt roads, but the sense of remoteness...
Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh IV40 8DX, UK
Eilean Donan is the über-castle of the Highlands, perched on a rocky islet in a tidal loch on the road to the Isle of Skye. After crossing an arched stone bridge, visitors may recognize the setting from such films as Highlander and The World...
Lawnmarket, Lady Stair's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 2PA, UK
Just off the Royal Mile after you go under an archway is the Writers Museum in Scotland's capital city. The museum honors three of the nation's finest writers - Robbie Burns, Robert L. Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott. It is well worth a visit,...
