London da bomb

Collected by Weronika
London's Chinatown, wedged between Shaftesbury Avenue and Leicester Square, is the go-to destination for locals wanting to grab some great food before a show, or after a big night out. There are endless good restaurants along these backstreets,...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
Don’t be deceived by its West London locale. Notting Hill may be one of the city’s poshest neighborhoods but all that is forgotten when it comes to its outdoor flea market. Portobello Market is mainly known for its impressive collection of...
Cromwell Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW7 2RL, UK
Museum cafes are often depressing affairs, white formica boxes where you grab a curling sandwich on your way to the next piece of tourism. But the main cafe's trio of rooms are nothing like that. Designed, respectively, by William Morris,...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
The Deck, Jubilee Market Hall, Tavistock St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8BE, UK
Burgers and hotdogs don't get more delicious than at MEATmarket, part of the Meatliquor brand. Upstairs in the market at Covent Garden, you can get what is without a doubt the most delicious, meatiest and flavorful 'dog in the city, and wash it...
Renzo Piano’s Shard has divided opinion with its 309 meters (1,000 feet) of spiky glass construction and jagged top. But there’s no denying its sensational views. Access them by booking a meal at contemporary-British restaurant Aqua on...
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
Start by admiring the mighty Thames from Tower Bridge before heading down the stone stairs to the riverside walkway. Go ahead and take a selfie with Tower Bridge and the Tower of London as your spectacular backdrop—you know you want to. Continue...
31 Carnaby St, Carnaby, London W1F 7DL, UK
Just off the quite massive central shopping district of Oxford Circus is a little place called Carnaby Street. Here you'll find more boutique shops, street performers and smaller crowds. It's a cute place to walk around and grab a drink as well!
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
Riverside Building, County Hall, South Bank, London SE1 7PB, UK
The giant ferris wheel on the south bank of the Thames is made up of 32 futuristic glass capsules - all of which are sealed, air-conditioned and big enough to house 25 guests. Riding the attraction is effectively being stuck in a bubble, albeit...
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
This iconic landmark in London is popular for a reason...it's breathtaking! Did you know that Big Ben is the name of the bell inside the tower, not the clock? While you are there, check out the Houses of Parliament (if they are in session)....
The Courtyard, 40 Pitfield St, Old Street, London N1 6EU, UK
The area of Hoxton, in and around Brick Lane, is brimming with murals and street art that seem to integrate perfectly with both the industrial and natural surroundings. (Case in point: That tree is actually real. When I first saw it, I thought it...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5NJ, UK
Trafalgar Square is home to the National Gallery, Nelson's column, a disturbing number of pigeons and four large plinths. Three of the four plinths hold permanent statues of George IV and two famous generals. The fourth plinth showcases an ongoing...
