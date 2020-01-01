LONDON
Collected by Sierra Klein
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
It’s apt that St. JOHN’s flagship restaurant is located in a former bacon smokehouse on the fringes of Smithfield meat market; chef Fergus Henderson’s menu explores every cut of meat imaginable. The restaurant itself is...
27 Whitcomb St, London WC2H 7EP, UK
One Sunday afternoon in London, I took the Context Travel Gastronomic London food tour. It was a two-hour tour that covered a very specific area of London—Paul Mall/Piccadilly. I was met by an extremely knowledgeable docent who took me on a...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
The Azulito Bar Lower Ground Floor, 80 Wardour St, Soho, London W1F 0TG, UK
There are a number of Wahacas dotted over London—fun, inexpensive restaurants set up by a former winner of Masterchef. A friend and I headed to the Wardour Street branch, in the heart of Soho; we were seated quickly, even though it was a...
13 Neal's Yard, West End, London WC2H 9DP, UK
It's rare to find quality pizza by the slice in London—until now. This newly opened former pop-up at London Fields is a hidden gem worth finding your way to Neal's Yard for. Each day, they offer 3 or 4 different slices such as the courgette...
16B Electric Ave, Brixton, London SW9 8JX, UK
In South London, just off the Victoria line, there's a one-stop-shop for all your boozing and dining desires. But unlike Borough, this isn't a market from which you walk, wait in line, and then eat while standing and walking and waiting some more....
The Deck, Jubilee Market Hall, Tavistock St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8BE, UK
Burgers and hotdogs don't get more delicious than at MEATmarket, part of the Meatliquor brand. Upstairs in the market at Covent Garden, you can get what is without a doubt the most delicious, meatiest and flavorful 'dog in the city, and wash it...
It's a night designed to impress. Tell the dark-suited man guarding the elevator you have reservations. You've timed it all perfectly. As you step out onto the 31st floor, the sun is setting over London's glorious skyline. A perfect backdrop as...
66-70 Brewer St, Soho, London W1F 9UP, UK
Mark Hix is arguably the hottest chef in Britain, and his signature restaurant in Soho is a very cool place to eat. The food, meanwhile, is rich, comforting, very meaty, and, as they say, reassuringly expensive. Mark's bar, downstairs, is a...
Barge House St, South Bank, London SE1 9PH, UK
Why would an afternoon tea not offer... tea? Or cucumber sandwiches? Because this is London, the city where the only rule is originality. The OXO Brasserie, on the top floor of the iconic South Bank building, offers a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea...
4 Golden Square, West End, London W1F 9HT, UK
An artsy bar in Soho’s Golden Square, Graphic serves punch in paint cans and swaps artistic themes through its menu and décor every six months. (At this writing, the focus is on 3-D art, complete with 3-D glasses to enhance the drinking...
Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s...
St. Martin's Pl, London WC2H 0HE, UK
Nestled in the corner next to the National Gallery on Trafalgar Square, the National Portrait Gallery isn’t as overwhelming as its larger sibling. It’s an absolute beaut of a gallery, with a permanent collection (free to...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
Burlington House, Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 0BD, UK
There's something very special about the Royal Academy of Arts, hidden away off Piccadilly, and home to some of the greatest masters in history. The Keeper's House used to store some of the works that weren't on show, but in late 2013 it's been...
58 Poland St, Soho, London W1F 7NR, UK
Some of the most intriguing cocktails in London can be found at Jason Atherton's bars in Soho: Social Eating House, Pollen Street Social, and the newly opened Newman Street Tavern. That's thanks to Gareth Evans, officially crowned the best...
Dalston, London E8 2NU, UK
If you're in London, and you don't like the idea of heading home at midnight, then Dalston is one of the best areas to head to. It's the ultimate after-hours locale, with plenty of late night bars, restaurants, and music venues. It's full of...
