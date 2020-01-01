London
Collected by Hanoof Al Shamlan
3, 22 Bloomsbury St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3QJ, UK
At this super chic boutique just around the corner from the touristy Portobello Market, you'll find a mix of vintage and modern luxury items. The store is beautifully curated, with artwork hanging from the walls and a dark wooden spiral staircase...
Portobello Rd, London, UK
Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market. On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the...
Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP, UK
I'm partial to the old-school charm of the afternoon tea at Brown's Hotel, with its dark wood paneling, the piano, and overstuffed setees underneath the window. Perfect for a fall or winter afternoon. The tables are as they should be, low and...
40 College Cres, South Hampstead, London NW3 5LB, UK
Hostels overtake areas like Piccadilly Circus and King’s Cross, but Palmer’s Lodge Swiss Cottage is located in an area of London that the “real” people live in. A short ride from central London and an even shorter walk to Hampstead Heath, the city...
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London NW1 2AR, UK
I watch as yellow-and-white Eurostar trains snake in and out of London’s St. Pancras train shed, a vaulted Victorian masterpiece of glass panels and iron arches. My room at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel has this floor-to-ceiling view:...
Pier St, Isle of Dogs, London E14 3HP, UK
London's City Farms are the perfect way to escape the hustle bustle of the city without actually leaving the city. They are close to urbanity, but once you’re there, you will feel like you’re deep within the English countryside. Mudchute Park and...
Beaulieu Rd, Lyndhurst SO43 7FZ, UK
Add a day to your next trip to London, and stay at Lime Wood, a hotel set within New Forest National Park. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and Lime Wood head chef Luke Holder set a menu driven by locally farmed and foraged ingredients, such...
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
Regent St, Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, UK
It’s no coincidence that walking around Liberty feels as if you’re exploring someone’s grand home; the department store’s founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, wanted to create that very feel, and so in 1875 settled on a...
31 Carnaby St, Carnaby, London W1F 7DL, UK
Just off the quite massive central shopping district of Oxford Circus is a little place called Carnaby Street. Here you'll find more boutique shops, street performers and smaller crowds. It's a cute place to walk around and grab a drink as well!
60 Berwick St, Soho, London W1F 8SU, UK
In a city where the options are mostly pub food, ethnic variety, and more pub food, we found the up and coming selection was tapas. Most of them are an Italian-Spanish hybrid and Ember Yard wins out for being the absolute best in the city. It's in...
