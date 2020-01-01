Where are you going?
London

Collected by Susanna Horsey
Save Place

St. Paul's Cathedral

St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
There has been a church on this site in the City of London for 1400 years and the current St. Paul's Cathedral is the mother church of the Diocese of London. Designed by famed architect Sir Christopher Wren in the grand English Baroque style, it...
More Details >
Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath is a legend: 800 acres of wide-open space dotted with ponds, woods, walking tracks, and the odd stately home. North Londoners take pride in this place, where you will find dog walkers, picnickers, Saturday soccer players, and hardy...
More Details >
Save Place

The National Gallery

Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
More Details >
Save Place

National Portrait Gallery

St. Martin's Pl, London WC2H 0HE, UK
Nestled in the corner next to the National Gallery on Trafalgar Square, the National Portrait Gallery isn’t as overwhelming as its larger sibling. It’s an absolute beaut of a gallery, with a permanent collection (free to...
More Details >
Tate Modern

Tate Modern

Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
More Details >
Save Place

Millennium Bridge

Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
More Details >
Save Place

The Main Café at the V&A Museum

Cromwell Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW7 2RL, UK
Museum cafes are often depressing affairs, white formica boxes where you grab a curling sandwich on your way to the next piece of tourism. But the main cafe's trio of rooms are nothing like that. Designed, respectively, by William Morris,...
More Details >
Tower of London

Tower of London

St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
More Details >
The Shard

The Shard

Renzo Piano’s Shard has divided opinion with its 309 meters (1,000 feet) of spiky glass construction and jagged top. But there’s no denying its sensational views. Access them by booking a meal at contemporary-British restaurant Aqua on...
More Details >
Save Place

Dennis Severs' House

18 Folgate St, London E1 6BX, UK
There is no sign for Denis Severs' House. Walk down Folgate Street in Spitalfields, look for a flickering gas lamp over a relatively nondescript door, and knock. Wait. Eventually, someone will come to the door and welcome you into the past. It...
More Details >
Save Place

Sir John Soane's Museum

13 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3BP, UK
Sir John Soane was an 18th-century architect who died nearly 200 years ago. He was also an undiagnosed hoarder. The man's townhouse, which has been left untouched since his death and which free to the public, is an extraordinary jumble of his...
More Details >

