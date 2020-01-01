Where are you going?
London

Collected by Madison Heeg
Save Place

Natural History Museum

Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, UK
On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless...
More Details >
Save Place

Brick Lane Coffee

157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
More Details >
Save Place

Hyde Park

London, UK
What was once a private hunting ground for Henry VIII is now a favorite destination for London locals and visitors alike. One of the eight Royal Parks, Hyde simultaneously serves as a natural oasis and civic hub. A day on the green has endless...
More Details >
Save Place

Tate Modern

Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
More Details >
Save Place

View from Tate Modern

London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
More Details >
Save Place

Millennium Bridge

Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
More Details >
Save Place

British Museum

Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
More Details >
Save Place

The Mall

The Mall, London, UK
If you feel like taking a walk in London, head to the Mall. Built about a century ago as a ceremonial route, the Mall is a wide road stretching east to west from Trafalgar Square and the Admiralty Arch over to Buckingham Palace. The majority of...
More Details >
Save Place

Westminster Millennium Pier

London Eye Millennium Pier - Embankment Pier, London, UK
Walk down around Big Ben and Westminister Abbey and come back toward embankment station from the south. You'll walk long the Thames and see the London Eye illuminated in blue flanked by the County Hall which alternates colors at night. Maybe even...
More Details >

